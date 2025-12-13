Dry needling has surged into the spotlight after reports linked the treatment to a collapsed lung suffered by NFL star T.J. Watt, prompting a wave of searches from people asking what the procedure involves and how safe it really is. While the complication is considered rare, the high profile nature of the injury has pushed a commonly used physical therapy technique into the centre of a wider public health conversation.

Why T.J. Watt's Injury Put Dry Needling in Focus

Watt, a defensive star for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was reported to have undergone surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung, also known as pneumothorax.

Subsequent reporting indicated the injury was associated with a recent dry needling session. Medical experts have long acknowledged pneumothorax as a potential but uncommon complication of the technique, particularly when needling areas close to the chest wall.

There has been no suggestion of negligence, but the case has raised awareness of risks many patients were previously unaware of.

What Is Dry Needling?

Dry needling is a therapeutic technique used primarily by trained physical therapists and sports medicine professionals to treat musculoskeletal pain. It involves inserting very thin, sterile needles into specific areas of muscle known as trigger points.

The term 'dry' refers to the fact that no medication or fluid is injected. The goal is to release muscle tightness, reduce pain, and improve movement.

Although it looks similar to acupuncture, dry needling is based on Western anatomical and neurophysiological principles rather than traditional Chinese medicine.

How Dry Needling Works

Practitioners target tight or painful muscle knots that may restrict blood flow or irritate surrounding nerves. When the needle is inserted, it can trigger a brief muscle contraction, often described as a twitch response. This reaction is believed to help reset the muscle, improve circulation and reduce pain signals.

For athletes, dry needling is frequently used as part of a broader rehabilitation or recovery programme rather than as a standalone treatment.

How a Collapsed Lung Can Occur

A collapsed lung happens when air leaks into the space between the lung and the chest wall, causing the lung to partially or fully collapse. In dry needling, this can occur if a needle penetrates too deeply in areas near the lungs, such as the upper back, shoulder or neck. While the needles used are extremely thin, the risk exists because of the proximity to vital structures in these regions.

How Common Is This Risk?

Medical reviews suggest that serious complications from dry needling are rare, especially when performed by properly trained clinicians. Most reported side effects are mild and include temporary soreness, bruising or bleeding at the needle site.

Pneumothorax is recognised in medical literature as a possible adverse event, but it occurs infrequently relative to the number of treatments performed worldwide each year.

What Medical Experts Say About Safety

Clinicians stress that practitioner training and anatomical knowledge are critical to minimising risk. Many professional bodies require additional certification before physical therapists can perform dry needling, and informed consent is standard practice.

Experts also note that patients with underlying lung conditions or those receiving needling near the chest should be carefully assessed beforehand.

Why Dry Needling Remains Widely Used

Despite the attention generated by the T.J. Watt case, dry needling continues to be widely used in sports medicine and physical therapy. Supporters point to evidence suggesting it can provide short term pain relief and improve mobility when combined with exercise and rehabilitation. For many patients, it offers a non drug based option for managing chronic or sports related pain.