Poshmark is a leading social marketplace home to millions of sellers and enthusiasts of pre-loved fashion. Some Poshmark sellers have turned their online stores into six-figure careers in recent years, transitioning from part-time side hustles to full-time businesses. Available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, users can find secondhand garments for women, men, kids, pets, homes, and more.

Angelina Licari, a 23-year-old recent college graduate from Dallas, Texas, has become a notable success story on Poshmark. Licari joined Poshmark in 2016 to start a side hustle in high school to save for college. After nearly a decade on the app, she has established a consistent income stream as a seller on the social commerce platform.

Starting a Poshmark Journey

In an interview with Entrepreneur, Licari explained that she initially joined Poshmark to sell old clothes she no longer wore. Despite making a modest income in college, she saw her online shop as a potential career plan. It wasn't until she took a break to navigate her post-graduate life that she realised Poshmark's earning potential.

"At the beginning of my post-grad Poshmark journey, I was just selling items from my personal closet that I no longer wore," she said.

Licari's post-graduate career break proved unsustainable as she needed an income to cover her expenses. The necessity to generate income pushed her to recommence her Poshmark activities in August 2022.

Returning to the Platform

In September 2022, Poshmark launched Poshmark Live Shows, allowing sellers to engage with followers and showcase items in real time. This feature helped Licari realise the full potential of her Poshmark business.

"I created an Instagram account for my business and followed other sellers, and that's where I started learning more about the opportunity to turn a seemingly simple side hustle into something much bigger," Licari said. "After a few [live] shows, I was hooked. I saw the potential in building my own business and never looked back."

Recognising the potential of her online platform, Licari has since generated almost $60,000 in sales, experiencing significant growth month over month.

"So far in 2024, my revenue is double what it was at this point in 2023. Q1 of 2024 produced over 90% growth compared to Q1 in 2023," Licari revealed.

Overcoming Challenges

Licari faced several challenges on her Poshmark journey. Sourcing inventory from other secondhand retailers to meet customer demand proved difficult. She also encountered fraudulent sellers who sold her damaged goods.

"I've gone through numerous growing pains, including sourcing inventory, dealing with unsellable items, optimising my time as a high-volume seller, and lowering my cost of goods," Licari said.

Tips to Start a Successful Poshmark Business

For those inspired by Licari's success, here are practical tips to start a successful Poshmark business:

Start with Your Closet: List items you own but no longer wear; this helps you understand the selling process without any initial investment. Research the Market: Understand what types of items sell well on Poshmark. High-demand brands and unique items tend to attract more buyers. Take High-Quality Photos: Clear, well-lit photos make your listings more attractive. Include multiple angles and highlight any flaws. Write Detailed Descriptions: Provide accurate and detailed descriptions, including size, condition, and brand. Honesty builds trust with buyers. Engage with the Community: Follow other sellers, share listings, and participate in Poshmark parties to increase visibility. Price Competitively: Research similar items to price your listings competitively. Consider offering bundle discounts to encourage larger purchases. Utilise Social Media: Promote your Poshmark store on social media platforms like Instagram to reach a wider audience. Stay Consistent: Regularly update your listings and stay active on the platform to maintain visibility.

Expanding Horizons with Poshmark

Poshmark's community-driven approach is critical to its sellers' success. The platform's features, such as Poshmark Live Shows and social media integration, enable sellers to engage with a broader audience. This community aspect boosts sales and provides a support network for sellers, helping them navigate the challenges of running an online business.

Moreover, Poshmark's ease of use makes it accessible to new entrepreneurs. As mentioned in a Business Insider article, many successful sellers started without business experience. The platform's user-friendly interface and supportive community provide the tools needed to succeed.