The Lindsay Clancy murder trial has taken an unusual turn online, with self-described witches on TikTok posting so-called 'justice spells' as the closely watched case continues in Massachusetts.

Videos circulating around in August show members of the platform's WitchTok community discussing rituals they say are intended to bring justice for Clancy, while some posts appear to direct negative energy towards her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy.

However, the activity has no connection to the courtroom, her defence team or the prosecution but has become part of the wider social-media frenzy surrounding the trial. As thousands follow the proceedings online, TikTok has become a parallel arena for supporters, critics and conspiracy theorists to debate Clancy's guilt and mental state.

TikTok Witches Share 'Justice Spells' for Lindsay Clancy

The latest viral discussion centres on TikTok users who identify as witches or practise forms of modern witchcraft.

Posts linked to the Lindsay Clancy case feature users describing or performing 'justice spells', with intentions ranging from seeking what they believe would be a fair outcome for Clancy to supporting her defence.

genuine mass psychosis event happening right now we need to shut down tik tok until we figure out what's going on pic.twitter.com/b568nNkaL7 — 𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖘 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@treasonoustris) August 18, 2026

One commenter wrote that they hoped 'a lot of witches are doing justice spells', while another said they wanted Clancy to receive help regardless of the eventual outcome.

Other reactions have been considerably more sceptical. One user described the activity as a 'genuine mass psychosis event', highlighting how quickly the trial's online following has become polarised.

TikTok witches are now performing 'justice spells' for Lindsay Clancy pic.twitter.com/K4CW0dGqrH — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 17, 2026

WitchTok is a broad TikTok community where creators share content involving candles, jars, herbs, written intentions and other forms of ritual practice. Justice and retribution-themed spells are among the types of content commonly discussed within the wider community.

There is no evidence of an organised campaign involving large numbers of practitioners, nor is there any indication that Clancy's lawyers or relatives requested the rituals.

Patrick Clancy Becomes Target of Online Speculation

Some of the posts surrounding the alleged justice spells have also fed into wider speculation about Patrick Clancy.

Patrick, who testified during the trial, has been the subject of online conspiracy theories alleging that he played a role in his children's deaths or that Lindsay was framed. No credible sources have substantiated these claims.

The theories exist alongside a much larger body of TikTok content focused on the trial, including commentary about Clancy's medication, psychiatric history, courtroom testimony and defence attorney Kevin Reddington.

The online attention has also included emotional support for Clancy's parents, with a fundraiser reportedly raising more than $830,000 after women and mothers shared messages of solidarity.

Lindsay Clancy Trial Fuels TikTok 'Jury'

Clancy is accused of killing her three children, Cora, five; Dawson, three; and Callan, eight months, at the family's Duxbury home in January 2023. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Reddington, who has gained his share of fan following on the internet, argues that she was experiencing severe postpartum psychosis while also being affected by what he describes as extensive overmedication.

The trial began in July and is still ongoing, with the defence currently presenting evidence about Clancy's mental state and medical treatment.

The livestreamed proceedings have created what commentators have described as a TikTok 'jury', where viewers form strong opinions while testimony is still unfolding.

The justice spells form another layer of that online reaction. They may make for striking viral content, but they have no legal bearing on the Lindsay Clancy trial, which will ultimately be decided by the jury using the evidence and arguments presented inside Plymouth Superior Court.