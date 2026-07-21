The long-awaited trial of Lindsay Clancy is set to begin in Massachusetts, bringing renewed attention to one of the most devastating family tragedies in recent US history. Jurors are expected to hear the harrowing 911 call made by her husband, Patrick Clancy, after he returned home to find their three young children unresponsive.

As the Lindsay Clancy trial gets under way, the central question before the court will not only be what happened inside the family's Duxbury home, but also whether Clancy can be held criminally responsible for the killings because of her mental state.

Timeline of the Lindsay Clancy Case

The Lindsay Clancy case began on 24 January 2023 in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Patrick Clancy had briefly left the family home to collect takeaway food and medicine for their daughter before returning to an unusually quiet house.

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According to prosecutors, Patrick found the bedroom door locked before discovering blood inside the room and an open second-floor window. Outside the property, he found his wife, Lindsay Clancy, seriously injured after what authorities described as an apparent suicide attempt.

During the 911 call, Patrick asked his wife what had happened. Prosecutors have said she told him she had tried to kill herself. When he asked where their children were, she allegedly replied: 'In the basement.'

Patrick then discovered the couple's three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-month-old Callan, unconscious in the basement. Investigators later said all three children had been strangled. Despite being taken to hospital, each child later died.

Lindsay Clancy, a former labour and delivery nurse, survived but was left paralysed by injuries sustained in her fall. She was later charged with three counts of murder and strangulation. She has pleaded not guilty.

Jury To Hear Lindsay Clancy 911 Call

A judge has ruled that jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial will hear Patrick Clancy's recorded 911 call, which prosecutors argue is important evidence of the defendant's alleged state of mind.

According to court filings, prosecutors contend the recording supports allegations of deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity or cruelty. Jurors are also expected to visit the Clancy family's former home as part of the trial proceedings.

The emotional recording is expected to become one of the prosecution's most significant pieces of evidence as both sides present their accounts of what happened on the day the children died.

Lindsay Clancy's Defence Explained

The defence has acknowledged that Lindsay Clancy caused the deaths of her children but argues she should not be found criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe mental illness.

Defence lawyer Kevin Reddington has said Clancy struggled with depression following the birth of her youngest child and voluntarily admitted herself to a psychiatric hospital weeks before the killings. He has also argued that repeated changes to her psychiatric medication worsened her condition.

During pretrial hearings, prosecutors indicated they intend to challenge those claims with expert witnesses of their own, focusing on whether Clancy met the legal standard for criminal responsibility at the time of the deaths.

If jurors determine she was not criminally responsible, Massachusetts law allows for proceedings that could result in her being committed to a state psychiatric hospital rather than receiving a prison sentence.

Mental Health Treatment and Civil Lawsuits

Separate civil lawsuits filed by both Lindsay and Patrick Clancy allege that healthcare providers failed to properly diagnose and treat her deteriorating mental health in the months before the deaths.

The lawsuits claim she experienced severe depression and prolonged insomnia after giving birth to her third child and underwent multiple medication changes without receiving appropriate care. The healthcare providers named in the litigation have declined to comment while the legal proceedings remain ongoing.

Patrick Clancy has publicly rejected the suggestion that his wife was inherently violent. In a 2024 interview, he said, 'I wasn't married to a monster. I was married to someone who got sick.'

As the Lindsay Clancy case moves before a jury, the trial is expected to examine not only the events inside the family's home, but also whether her mental health can legally absolve her of criminal responsibility for the deaths of her three children.