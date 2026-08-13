By now, Lindsay Clancy's trial has become one of the most closely watched criminal cases in the world, drawing intense attention to both the evidence and the defence as it unfolds in a Massachusetts courtroom.

Much of that attention has also fallen on Clancy's veteran lawyer, Kevin Reddington, a 75-year-old Massachusetts criminal defence attorney with more than 100 murder cases behind him.

As Reddington leads Clancy's defence in Plymouth Superior Court, his five-decade legal career and experience with complex mental-health cases have become especially relevant.

Kevin Reddington Has Practised Law Since 1975

Reddington graduated cum laude from Boston College in 1972 before earning his law degree, also cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 1975. He was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar that year.

FUN FACTS ABOUT KEVIN REDDINGTON:

• He wears a skull ring his wife gave him years ago. He wears it as a reminder of the nature of his work—the serious issues and those lost.

• His license plate reads "NG"—not guilty.

• He lives on black coffee. Small, black, hot. Starbucks.... pic.twitter.com/C9KutEsAwo — Emily See (@TheEmilySee) August 10, 2026

After working as a partner at Kelly & Reddington from 1975 to 1991, he established his own Brockton practice, where he has worked as a sole practitioner for more than three decades.

His professional credentials include membership of the American College of Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only organisation whose fellowship is limited to a small percentage of trial lawyers. He has also been recognised by Boston Magazine and included in Massachusetts Super Lawyers rankings.

Reddington Has Handled More Than 100 Murder Cases

The number that has drawn renewed attention during the Lindsay Clancy trial is Reddington's experience with murder cases.

Profiles of the attorney have noted that he had handled around 50 murder cases by the late 1990s and was approaching 100 by the early 2010s. More recent reporting puts his career total at more than 100.

His caseload has included cases involving mental illness, violent crime and insanity-related arguments, giving him experience that is particularly relevant to the Clancy defence.

One of his notable cases involved Therese Rogers, whom he represented in 1989. Reddington successfully argued a temporary-insanity defence linked to battered-woman syndrome after Rogers killed her abusive boyfriend.

He also represented former Boston Red Sox player Mo Vaughn in a 1998 drink-driving case and Catherine Greig, the long-time companion of Boston mobster James 'Whitey' Bulger, after their 2011 arrest.

Why Is Kevin Reddington Defending Lindsay Clancy?

Reddington was retained roughly a month after Clancy was accused of killing her three children in Duxbury in January 2023.

His defence does not dispute that Clancy caused the deaths. Instead, it centres on whether she was criminally responsible for her actions at the time.

Reddington has argued that Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and that her deteriorating mental health was compounded by what he has described as a 'horrific overmedication' regimen.

The defence has focused heavily on her psychiatric treatment, medication history and attempts to obtain medical help before the killings.

What Is Reddington Arguing at the Trial?

According to the trial so far, the defence is pursuing a lack-of-criminal-responsibility argument, commonly referred to as an insanity defence. Prosecutors, however, dispute the defence's account and argue that Clancy was criminally responsible.

The trial began in July and is expected to continue for several weeks. Recent testimony has focused on Clancy's medical treatment, mental state and events surrounding the deaths.

Reddington has remained highly active in court, questioning medical witnesses and challenging evidence while presenting his account of Clancy's mental-health deterioration.

His long record of murder trials has made him one of the most recognisable figures in the courtroom, but the outcome will ultimately depend on the evidence presented to the jury.