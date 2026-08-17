During graphic testimony about the death of her youngest child, a whispered remark about the defendant was apparently captured by an open courtroom microphone, leading to a tense exchange in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial.

Defence lawyer Kevin Reddington raised the alleged 'shut her up' comment before Judge William Sullivan on 7 August after Clancy became visibly distressed during the autopsy evidence the previous day.

Reddington accused the prosecution side of making the remark and told the judge, 'This is not like "The Handmaid's Tale". You can't tape her mouth shut.' Prosecutors disputed his interpretation, saying the words were 'shut it off' and referred to the autopsy photographs displayed in court.

Reddington Challenges 'Shut Her Up' Hot Mic Remark

The dispute followed testimony from Massachusetts state medical examiner Dr Kimberly Springer on Thursday, 6 August, concerning the autopsy of eight-month-old Callan Clancy. Graphic photographs were shown to the jury as Springer discussed the child's death. Lindsay Clancy, 35, began sobbing and was eventually taken from the courtroom for a break.

An open microphone subsequently picked up a quiet comment, which Reddington said sounded like 'shut her up.' The veteran defence lawyer brought the matter to Judge Sullivan's attention the following morning while the jury was not present. Reddington argued that the comment was inappropriate, particularly given Clancy's emotional state during the testimony.

Whether the ADA’s said “shut if off” or “shut her up” does not in anyway diminish the power and significance of what Kevin Reddington is talking about here….The concept that a defendant in a criminal case is forbidden to emote in any way is barbaric. pic.twitter.com/DNBdfDkOI3 — Defense Diaries (@defense_diaries) August 7, 2026

Plymouth Prosecutors Deny Saying 'Shut Her Up'

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office rejected Reddington's account of what was said.

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Spokesperson Beth Stone said a review of the courtroom video indicated the words were 'shut it off' referring to the autopsy images being displayed on a large courtroom screen.

The office initially suggested the comment may have come from someone connected to the prosecution before clarifying that the speaker was an unidentified court employee rather than prosecutors Jennifer Sprague or Shanan Buckingham.

The ambiguity has remained central to the dispute, with some listeners hearing 'shut her up' while others interpret the recording as 'shut it off.'

No disciplinary action against the prosecutors was reported following the exchange.

Judge Sullivan Warns About Courtroom Comments

Before the court's lunch break, Judge Sullivan appeared to address the controversy, warning that he would not tolerate inappropriate or disruptive comments. He stressed that microphones were positioned throughout the courtroom and said anyone found making such remarks would be immediately removed and barred.

The judge's intervention came as the trial continued through emotionally charged evidence concerning the deaths of Clancy's three children.

Clancy Trial Focuses On Postpartum Psychosis Defence

Clancy is accused of killing Callan, five-year-old Cora and three-year-old Dawson at the family's Duxbury home in January 2023. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

The defence does not dispute that Clancy caused the deaths but argues that severe postpartum psychosis and what Reddington has described as 'horrific overmedication' left her unable to understand or control her actions.

Psychiatrists who treated Clancy before the killings also testified on Friday. Dr Jennifer Tufts said Clancy's primary concern was anxiety and that she recommended Zoloft, while Dr Alia Goodheart described her as suffering from severe major depressive disorder without psychotic features when she was treated at a psychiatric facility.

Their testimony is expected to be significant as Reddington attempts to establish the mental-health history at the centre of Clancy's defence.

The hot-mic dispute, meanwhile, has added another tense moment to a trial already marked by highly emotional testimony and fierce arguments over how evidence concerning the children's deaths should be presented to the jury.