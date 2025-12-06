The relative peace of a Friday evening was shattered at the estate of a prominent American podcaster, who now claims he was the target of a terrifying attack.

Security teams are currently reviewing footage after right-wing commentator Tim Pool alleged that an unknown vehicle approached his West Virginia property and unleashed gunfire before fleeing into the night.

Tim Pool Suspects 'Armed Guards' Deterred a Deadly Outcome

The host of The Culture War Podcast took to social media to detail the harrowing encounter. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Pool stated that 'a vehicle approached our property' late on Friday night and 'opened fire.' Although the details remain sparse, Pool confirmed that 'no one was hurt' during the incident.

Last night a vehicle approached our property and opened fire.



No one was hurt.



Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement



This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil. — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 6, 2025

'Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement,' he added. In a follow-up post, he speculated on the attackers' motives. 'My immediate thoughts is someone was trying to scare us,' Pool wrote. 'But we have a security gate and armed guards, and it's possible this deterred something more serious.'

My immediate thoughts is someone was trying to scare us



But we have a security gate and armed guards and its possible this deterred something more serious — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 6, 2025

Law Enforcement Yet to Corroborate Claims

Despite the severity of the claims, local law enforcement agencies have yet to verify the incident independently. The Harpers Ferry Police Department clarified that the alleged shooting 'did not occur within the agency's boundaries,' directing inquiries to state and county officials.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia State Police told The Independent they have 'no information' about the incident at this time. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was unreachable for comment outside of standard business hours.

Political Allies Rally Around Tim Pool After 'Terrifying' Attack

News of the alleged shooting prompted immediate support from high-profile conservative figures. Commentator Megyn Kelly expressed her shock on X, writing: This is awful, Tim. I'm so sorry this happened. Things are getting out of control, and it's happening more frequently.'

This is awful, Tim.

I’m so sorry this happened. Things are getting out of control and it’s happening more frequently. Praying for your safety. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 6, 2025

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congresswoman from Georgia, echoed these sentiments, condemning what she described as 'political violence and intimidation.' 'This is terrifying,' Greene posted. 'I'm glad everyone is ok. Everyone must stand together against this type of political violence and intimidation. No matter who it happens to. Whether you like them or not.'

This is terrifying. I’m glad everyone is ok. 🙏

Everyone must stand together against this type of political violence and intimidation.

No matter who it happens to.

Whether you like them or not. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 6, 2025

Pool himself framed the attack as a consequence of his work, stating, 'This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil.'

Incident Comes Amid Scrutiny Over Russian Media Ties

This incident comes amidst a turbulent period for Pool, who has faced intense scrutiny over his alleged connections to a Russian propaganda network. Last year, the US Justice Department indicted two employees of Russia Today, alleging they funnelled nearly $10 million (£7.8 million) into a scheme involving right-wing influencers.

The indictment linked these funds to Tenet Media, a company that licensed Pool's podcast. In September 2024, Pool defended himself, stating that if the allegations were proven true, he and others were deceived and are victims.'

Pool challenged the validity of the Justice Department's case. He maintained that he 'never produced any content' specifically for Tenet Media, despite the licensing agreement.

'The indictment includes out-of-context messages that are in dispute, no actual proof of said messages, in fact, and claims without any corroborating hard evidence for everything else,' he argued.

Pool's tenure in the spotlight has often been contentious. He first gained traction during the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011 before moving into right-wing commentary. He also drew local ire after purchasing an improvised skatepark in West Virginia, a move he dismissed as a conflict with 'a few people who don't like me personally.'