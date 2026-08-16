Todd Blanche is pushing back against claims that his close relationship with Donald Trump makes him little more than the president's personal legal servant, insisting that his role as attorney general is to uphold the law rather than simply follow White House wishes. Critics have claimed that his transition from Trump's personal defence lawyer to the nation's top law enforcement official has raised fundamental questions about his independence.

Speaking in his first major public appearances after winning Senate confirmation, Blanche has sought to draw a line between his former work for Trump and his current responsibilities at the Justice Department. He has argued that being trusted by the president does not make him a 'yes man' and that his job requires him to provide independent legal counsel.

Blanche has repeatedly used his record as a former federal prosecutor to argue that his professional identity should not be reduced to his time representing Trump. The issue matters because Blanche's appointment has become a test of how much independence the Justice Department can maintain under Trump.

Democrats and legal ethics experts have pointed to his history defending the president in criminal cases, while Blanche points to his earlier career as a federal prosecutor and his pledge to enforce the law. His comments offer the first direct answer to the central question surrounding his leadership: can he serve Trump while remaining independent enough to say no?

I am deeply honored by the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me to lead the Department of Justice as our great nation’s 88th Attorney General.



I am grateful to the Senate for staying late to complete this process.



To the dedicated public servants of the… — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) August 8, 2026

Blanche Defends Independence From Trump

Blanche has rejected the idea that his loyalty to Trump means automatic obedience, arguing that an attorney general must provide the president with honest legal advice. 'Counsel does not mean a yes man,' Blanche said during his confirmation process, stressing that the president trusts him to give advice rather than simply approve every demand. That distinction is important because Blanche spent part of his career on the other side of the government.

Before joining the Trump administration, he worked for years as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, handling cases involving violent crime, drugs, fraud and organised crime. The Justice Department describes him as a former prosecutor who later represented Trump in several criminal matters before returning to government. During his confirmation hearing, he said his career included extensive public service before he became the president's lawyer.

CONFIRMED: Todd Blanche has been officially confirmed as the 88th Attorney General of the United States!



The American people voted for results. Todd Blanche continues to deliver. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/L7iT2mWsQ9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 8, 2026

Trump Relationship Continues To Raise Concerns

The controversy has not disappeared. Blanche represented Trump in several of his most consequential criminal cases, including the New York hush-money prosecution. That history has created an unusual situation in which a former personal defence lawyer now oversees the department responsible for federal law enforcement.

The concern surfaced visibly during Blanche's July confirmation hearing. Asked by Republican Sen John Kennedy whether he and Trump were friends, Blanche initially responded: 'I'm his lawyer,' before correcting himself to 'was his lawyer'. The slip immediately renewed questions over whether he had fully separated his former client relationship from his government role.

Those concerns also have an ethical dimension. NBC News reported in 2025 that Blanche was advised by a Justice Department ethics official that he should recuse himself from matters involving Trump in his personal capacity because of his previous representation of the president. Blanche later said he was complying with the department's ethics requirements.

Blanche Vows Rule of Law First

Blanche's supporters argue that his record demonstrates a focus on public safety rather than personal loyalty. The White House has highlighted his work targeting drug trafficking, violent crime, fraud and transnational gangs, while law enforcement organisations have backed his appointment.

Yet critics remain unconvinced. Democrats have argued that the Justice Department under Trump has become increasingly involved in investigations and prosecutions that they have described as politically motivated. Senator Chris Coons, for example, questioned Blanche during his confirmation hearing over the department's treatment of Trump's political opponents and its relationship with the White House.

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That leaves Blanche facing a difficult credibility test. His promise of independence will ultimately be judged less by his assurances than by how he responds when Trump's political interests collide with the department's legal responsibilities.

For now, Blanche insists the two roles can coexist: he can be a trusted adviser to Trump without becoming Trump's personal servant. Whether his decisions at the Justice Department demonstrate that distinction will be one of the defining tests of his tenure.