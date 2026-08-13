The Kennedy Center board has voted to put President Donald Trump's name back on the Washington arts institution despite a federal court ruling that said his name could not legally be added without congressional action.

The move places the Trump-led board in a fresh confrontation with the judiciary and could force U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper to decide whether the latest action complies with his earlier orders.

The board voted Thursday to proceed with a two-year closure of the Kennedy Center's main building for a roughly $250 million renovation and separately approved adding an inscription beneath the institution's main signage reading, 'Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.' Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex officio member of the board who has challenged the renaming in court, condemned the decision as an attempt to circumvent the court.

The controversy matters because the board is not simply revisiting a political naming dispute. In May, Cooper ruled that Congress — not the Kennedy Center board — has the authority to change the name of the federally established memorial to John F. Kennedy. Trump's name was subsequently removed from the building in June after the courts declined to pause the order while the case was appealed. A federal appeals court reaffirmed in July that the name had to remain off the building during the appeal.

The Kennedy Center board voted to again attach Trump’s name to the performing arts center, its latest attempt to honor the president after a judge blocked an effort to rename the Kennedy Center after him in May.https://t.co/89E7uxVEAj — POLITICO (@politico) August 13, 2026

Why a $250M Renovation May Be Trump's Back Door to the Kennedy Center

The latest vote does not formally rename the Kennedy Center in the same way as the board's December 2025 action. Instead, the board approved an inscription crediting Trump for the planned restoration.

That distinction could become central to the next stage of the legal battle. The wording approved by the board would be placed beneath the Kennedy Center's principal signage and would prominently associate Trump's name with the federally designated institution.

Beatty said the decision was a 'transparent effort to circumvent the Court's ruling' and argued that it conflicts with the laws establishing the Kennedy Center as a memorial to Kennedy. She has indicated that she intends to challenge the board's latest action.

The legal risk is particularly significant because the courts have already rejected an attempt to restore Trump's name during the appeal. On July 8, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied the board's request for a stay. The panel noted that the Kennedy Center had complied with Cooper's May order by removing Trump's name from the façade and related materials.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kennedy Center board votes to add Trump's name to the building's facade, Rep. Joyce Beatty and lawyers say. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) August 13, 2026

That does not automatically mean Thursday's vote amounts to contempt of court. Cooper must now determine what legal effect the new resolution has and whether the board has complied with the specific requirements of his existing orders. The Kennedy Center is required to submit details of its latest plans to the judge for review.

The $250 Million Renovation Is Also Back in Court

Cooper previously blocked the board's plan to close the institution for two years, finding that trustees had failed to properly consider the centre's statutory responsibilities and the consequences of shutting down programming. He described the earlier closure decision as 'ill-informed and seemingly preordained'.

The board has now voted again to pursue a major renovation. The proposal includes structural repairs, new marble flooring, acoustic improvements and interior upgrades. The Kennedy Center's newer Reach facility would remain open for limited programming while the main building is closed. The project is expected to keep the principal building out of operation until 2028.

This time, however, the board has undertaken what it says is more extensive deliberation following Cooper's criticism.

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The dispute began in December 2025, when Trump's newly reconstituted board voted to add his name to the institution. Crews quickly placed his name on the building, turning the Kennedy Center into one of the most visible symbols of Trump's efforts to reshape Washington's cultural institutions.

Cooper's May ruling then established a crucial legal boundary: the Kennedy Center's statutory name could not be changed unilaterally by its board. The appeals court's July decision left that ruling in force while the broader appeal continues.

For now, the Trump name remains legally contested rather than officially restored. The immediate question is whether Cooper will accept the board's new approach as a lawful renovation inscription — or view it as an attempt to achieve indirectly what the court has already prohibited directly.