Karoline Leavitt is leaving one of the most visible jobs in Donald Trump's White House, saying the demands of being press secretary have made it impossible for her to be the mother she wants to be. The 28-year-old announced she will step down at the end of August, only weeks after returning from maternity leave following the birth of her second child, daughter Viviana, in May.

'The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary,' she wrote. She described the departure as a 'bittersweet decision' and the beginning of a new chapter.

Her exit is significant beyond the personal story. Leavitt became the youngest person ever to serve as White House press secretary when she took the position in January 2025, becoming one of Trump's most recognisable and loyal public defenders. Trump has praised her performance and said she will remain one of his top outside advisers, meaning her influence in his political operation is unlikely to disappear with her resignation.

Why Karoline Leavitt Decided To Leave the White House

Leavitt's decision came shortly after she experienced first-hand the difficulty of returning to an exceptionally demanding political job while caring for a newborn. She gave birth to Viviana on May 1 and had taken maternity leave shortly before her delivery. Her husband, Nicholas Riccio, and Leavitt also have a two-year-old son, Niko.

Leavitt returned to the White House briefing room in July after being away from the podium since April. At the time, she acknowledged the practical realities of balancing the job with family life. Her return demonstrated that she had intended to resume the role, but the experience appears to have sharpened the conflict between the schedule of the presidency and the needs of her young family.

The White House press secretary's position requires constant availability, rapid responses to breaking events and regular interaction with reporters. For Leavitt, that workload became harder to reconcile with caring for two very young children.

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

Leavitt's Ascent From Press Aide to Trump's Youngest Press Secretary

Leavitt's departure closes a relatively short but unusually prominent chapter in her political career. She joined Trump's first administration as a press aide before becoming communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. She later worked on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and became his press secretary after he returned to the White House in January 2025.

Her approach to the job was notably different from some recent press secretaries. Rather than relying exclusively on frequent formal briefings, Leavitt became a prominent presence on conservative television and other media outlets, where she promoted the administration's agenda and attacked Democratic opponents and what Trump allies describe as the mainstream media. Her age also made her appointment historic, as at 28 she became the youngest person ever to hold the position.

Trump Locks in Leavitt's Influence Even After Her Exit

Trump has made clear that Leavitt's departure does not represent a complete break with his political operation. He praised her as one of the best press secretaries in the history of the office and said she would continue working as a top outside adviser.

He also indicated that she would remain an influential figure within the Republican Party. No successor has yet been announced, leaving the White House facing a high-profile communications change as the administration moves towards the 2026 midterm elections.

Leavitt's Exit Revives the Debate Over Working Mothers

Leavitt's resignation is also likely to fuel a wider debate over whether women in demanding public roles can realistically combine political power with family responsibilities. Work-life balance experts have long noted that roles with 'constant availability' requirements disproportionately affect women, particularly in the early years of child-rearing. Leavitt previously told the New York Post that she rejected the idea that professional success and good motherhood were incompatible, while acknowledging that the balance required considerable effort.

The decision is particularly notable because Leavitt had previously defended the possibility of doing both. She acknowledged that the balance required considerable effort. Her latest decision does not necessarily contradict that view. Instead, it highlights the difference between believing something is possible and deciding that a particular job's demands are not compatible with one's own priorities.

For Leavitt, motherhood has ultimately outweighed the extraordinary access and political influence that came with standing behind the White House podium. She is leaving the formal position, but not Trump's political orbit. Her next chapter will therefore be watched closely, both for what she does professionally and for how her decision reshapes the conversation around motherhood, ambition and the cost of life at the centre of American politics.