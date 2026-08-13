Phoebe Gates, daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is facing scrutiny over allegations that her shopping startup Phia used a form of affiliate marketing manipulation known as 'cookie stuffing' to claim commissions on sales it may not have generated.

The controversy has drawn attention because the practice can, in some circumstances, form the basis of a federal wire fraud case carrying a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison. Gates has not been charged with a crime, and there is no finding that she committed fraud.

The controversy centres on Phia, a shopping browser extension Gates co-founded with Sophia Kianni. According to a Bloomberg report, internal communications show that features capable of automatically placing affiliate tracking cookies may have operated for months. The company initially described the problem as a recent software issue, while later reporting raised questions about how long the behaviour had been present.

What Is Cookie Stuffing and Why Is It Controversial

Cookie stuffing refers to the deceptive placement of affiliate tracking cookies on a user's browser without a genuine referral or meaningful interaction with an affiliate link. The purpose is to make an affiliate network believe that a particular publisher generated a sale, allowing that publisher to receive a commission.

In legitimate affiliate marketing, a customer might click a creator's product link, visit a retailer and eventually buy something. The tracking cookie helps the retailer identify who referred the shopper. The Federal Trade Commission describes affiliate marketing as a system in which third-party marketers promote products and receive a percentage when their referrals result in sales.

Cookie stuffing abuses that system by creating the appearance of a referral that did not really happen. The practice causes an affiliate to receive credit for purchases even when it did not actively perform marketing that generated the sale.

Why Cookie Stuffing Can Lead to 20 Years in Prison

The 20-year figure comes from the federal wire fraud statute, rather than from a specific cookie stuffing offence. Under 18 U.S.C. §1343, a person who intentionally participates in a scheme to obtain money or property through fraudulent representations and uses interstate electronic communications to carry it out can face up to 20 years in prison, as well as fines.

The US Department of Justice explains that prosecutors generally must establish a scheme to defraud, an intent to defraud and the use of an interstate wire communication to further the scheme. That does not mean Gates automatically faces 20 years, or that she will be prosecuted. There is currently no indication in the sources reviewed that she has been charged.

Even when wire fraud is charged, the statutory maximum is not necessarily the sentence imposed. Federal courts consider sentencing rules and the circumstances of the case. There is precedent for serious consequences involving cookie stuffing. In one eBay case, the Justice Department said Brian Dunning pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to a cookie-stuffing scheme that generated fraudulent commissions. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Again, this is called cookie stuffing!



On a simple level, it’s automatically injecting affiliate tracking cookies to claim commissions on sales you didn’t drive.



It’s typically treated as federal wire fraud in US courts.



There’s a possibility of a max penalty of up to 20 years… https://t.co/Oiz6PyJ0Qm — Ariel Givner (@GivnerAriel) August 11, 2026

What Happened at Phoebe Gates' Phia

Phia operates as a digital shopping assistant and browser extension that helps users find deals and discount codes. The company raised substantial funding and attracted high-profile backers, making the allegations particularly significant for a young startup.

According to reports from various news agencies, internal Slack messages suggested that Gates and Kianni were aware of automated cookie-dropping features for months. One internal discussion reportedly concerned ensuring cookies were dropped when Phia appeared on retailer websites, even when shoppers had not clicked a coupon.

The reported financial figures also raised questions. It was reportedly discovered that Phia's average daily revenue fell sharply after the features were disabled in July, while cookie stuffing allegedly accounted for a significant share of the merchandise value the company claimed credit for in June. Phia disputed the suggestion that the entire revenue decline was attributable to cookie stuffing, saying it had disabled other monetisation efforts as well.

Why the Allegations Matter Beyond Bill Gates' Daughter

Read more Phoebe Gates $43 Million Shopping App Accused of Pocketing Commissions From Sales It Didn't Drive Phoebe Gates $43 Million Shopping App Accused of Pocketing Commissions From Sales It Didn't Drive

The controversy highlights a wider problem in the increasingly automated online advertising economy: who gets credit when a customer buys something? Affiliate marketing depends on accurate attribution. When a legitimate referral is overwritten by an unauthorised tracking cookie, the consequences can extend beyond one commission.

A retailer may pay the wrong partner, while the affiliate that actually influenced the purchase can lose revenue. The case also demonstrates why the distinction between a software bug and intentional conduct could become crucial.

A technical error can be corrected and investigated internally. A deliberate scheme to obtain money through false attribution could raise an entirely different legal question. For now, the allegations against Gates and Phia remain allegations and no conviction has occurred.