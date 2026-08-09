Former US President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has metastasised further, spreading into his bones and causing significant pain, his son Hunter Biden has revealed in an emotional video interview shared on X.

Hunter said the cancer has metastasised into his father's bones and beyond, describing the condition as 'very painful' and 'very debilitating in many respects'. The disclosure offers the clearest public update yet on the 83-year-old former president's health since his cancer diagnosis was announced in May 2025.

Hunter, visibly emotional while discussing his father, said it was 'really sad to watch' and suggested Biden does not always openly acknowledge the extent of his suffering. 'I wish he would complain more, because it's not good,' Hunter said.

The revelation has renewed attention on Biden's health, which was already a major political issue during his presidency. But the latest update is also deeply personal: despite his illness and pain, Hunter said his father continues to appear in public and speak about causes he cares about. Biden is also preparing to publish his memoir, Promise Me, America, after the US midterm elections.

Hunter Biden has shared a new update on former President Joe Biden’s health, saying his prostate cancer has spread to his bones and other parts of his body.



During an emotional interview with the BBC, Hunter said the cancer has become “very painful” and debilitating for his… pic.twitter.com/dM0TpImer0 — Complex (@Complex) August 8, 2026

Hunter Biden Provides Update on Father's Condition

Hunter Biden's comments provide new information about the progression of his father's disease. 'The cancer has spread, metastasised into his bones and further,' Hunter said in the video interview. He added that the condition is 'very painful' and 'very debilitating in many respects'.

The comments are significant because Biden's original diagnosis already involved metastatic prostate cancer. His office announced in May 2025 that he had an aggressive form of the disease with a Gleason score of 9, placing it in Grade Group 5, the highest-risk category.

At the time, his office said the cancer had spread to his bones but appeared to be hormone-sensitive, meaning it could potentially be managed with treatment. Biden subsequently underwent radiation treatment for his prostate cancer in October 2025, while also receiving hormone therapy, according to his spokesperson at the time.

What Hunter Biden's Comments Tell Us About Biden's Condition

Metastatic prostate cancer is different from cancer confined to the prostate. Once the disease has spread to distant parts of the body, treatment generally focuses on controlling the cancer, slowing its progression and managing symptoms rather than treating it as a localised disease.

Biden's original diagnosis therefore represented a serious medical development even though his doctors described the cancer as hormone-sensitive. Hunter's latest comments suggest the family is now confronting a more difficult stage of the illness, particularly because of the pain and debilitation he described.

The precise extent of the cancer's spread has not been publicly detailed by Biden's medical team in the latest reports. Hunter's comments should therefore be understood as a family member's account rather than a newly released medical report.

Biden Continues Public Role Despite Health Decline

Hunter also emphasised that his father has not withdrawn completely from public life. 'He's still doing his thing,' Hunter said, adding that Biden 'so believes in this country'.

That continued activity comes against a complicated backdrop. Biden was the oldest person to serve as US president, and questions about his age and physical and mental fitness became increasingly prominent during his final years in office. Those concerns intensified after his poor performance in the June 2024 presidential debate contributed to his decision to abandon his re-election campaign.

His cancer diagnosis came less than four months after he left the White House, bringing another dimension to the scrutiny surrounding his health.

'Sad to Watch' Hunter Biden on His Father's Suffering

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For Hunter, however, the latest discussion was less about politics than watching his father cope with a serious illness. His admission that Biden's condition is 'sad to watch' offered an unusually personal glimpse into the former president's health.

It also underlined the contrast between Biden's continuing public appearances and the private physical difficulties his family says he is experiencing. The former president has previously spoken publicly about his diagnosis, writing after it was announced that 'cancer touches us all' and thanking people for their support.

Now, more than a year after the initial diagnosis, Hunter's comments have brought renewed attention to the reality facing the Biden family: an aggressive cancer that has progressed beyond the bones, significant pain, and a former president determined to remain engaged despite declining health.