Tom Cruise is said to be very furious after a routine mass testing for COVID-19 on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" yielded 14 positive results.

It is said that the actor, as well as 60 crew members, are now in isolation after being in close contact with four dancers and 10 of the crew members infected with the virus. He was "within a couple of metres" when he filmed a dance club scene with the said extras.

Cruise reportedly went into quarantine on Tuesday. A source said that he is "absolutely fuming about what's happened, especially given his rant to his staff last year."

"It's going to badly affect filming and they'll be playing catch-up when they finally come back. Fourteen crew members have got Covid — most of them are close aides of Tom's. The whole shooting crew, about 60 people, have all had to self-isolate for 14 days," the source told The Sun.

Filming for "Mission: Impossible 7," which was taking place at Longcross Studios in Chertsey, Surrey, over the past few months, had to be shut down for 14 days. Another source with knowledge of the production confirmed the temporary suspension in a statement that read, "We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

Read more Furious Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission Impossible 7' crew for breach in COVID-19 protocols

Last year in December, an audio recording leaked of Cruise engaged in an expletive-ridden rant with a few crew members who did not take COVID-19 safety protocols seriously. He admitted in an interview thereafter that he said what he said because "there was a lot at stake at that point."

This is another challenge for "Mission: Impossible 7" which has been hit with delays. It shut down production in February 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Aside from COVID-19-related concerns, filming had to be delayed earlier in May because of set intruders. A source told the publication at the time that the set is so large it is impossible to close it off. Cruise had to call security because trespassers attempted to "scale the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts."