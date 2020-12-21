Tom Cruise shut down filming for "Mission: Impossible 7" ahead of schedule in order to fly to Miami to be with his son Connor for Christmas.

A source told The Sun that the actor wrapped production on Friday, Dec. 18. He "decided he's ready for a break" so he ended filming early so he can jet off to Miami over the weekend.

"It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it's not getting any easier – Christmas can't come soon enough," the insider claimed adding, "It's the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while."

Last week, an audio of Cruise spitting profanities and threatening crewmembers with their jobs leaked. The Hollywood star flew into a rage after he saw a couple of the staff members standing less than a metre away from each other. He ranted about the importance of following the COVID-19 protocols and how he does not want production on the film to stop for the sake of those who need it for their livelihood.

The insider claimed that the "Top Gun" star had another outburst after the audio leaked. The first may have been big "but things haven't calmed since."

"Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked," the source shared.

Director Christopher McQuarrie seemed to confirm that filming has indeed stopped for 2020 as he took to social media to thank the cast and crew. He shared a misty image of the ramp built on a scaffolding that was used to set up Cruise's motorbike stunts in the movie.

"To all who make the journey possible. To your loved ones back home. Have the happiest of holidays. And thank you," he wrote on Instagram.

Cruise has yet to address the leaked recording but an early Christmas break may be what he needs to calm his mind after his COVID-19 rants. Everyone else involved in "Mission: Impossible 7" could also make use of the early time off.