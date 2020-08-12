Tom Ellis clarifies reports that he was hesitant to reprise his titular character in "Lucifer" Season 6, and shares that he never had a choice whether to return or not.

Prior to the announcement that the actor is returning as Lucifer Morningstar for the 6th and final season, there were reports about pay negotiations with Warner Bros. TV. He and the studio allegedly did not agree on a set amount and that he had asked for a pay raise if he was to return to the Netflix show.

Ellis was the last cast member confirmed to return to "Lucifer" Season 6 because he reportedly had to settle his pay dispute with Warner Bros. TV. However, he denied the rumours and said that he never planned to leave the show because of his contract.

The Welsh star revealed that he signed up for a six-season agreement when he joined the show. So there is no truth to reports that he wanted to leave after "Lucifer" Season 5.

"Well, just to be clear, I had signed on for six seasons of "Lucifer" when I first started the job, so it was confusing to read that I somehow had a choice in the matter," Ellis told Da Man.

As for "Lucifer" ending after Season 6, the 41-year-old "Miranda" alum admitted that he is "sad that the show is coming to an end." He said that the show has "been such a huge part" of his life for "half a decade." Ellis admitted that he will definitely miss playing Lucifer Morningstar, which he says "has been such a gift of a role."

"I don't think I'll ever get the opportunity to have so much variety within one character again. One day I'll be doing something completely ridiculous and farcical and the next there will be a scene filled with honesty and tenderness," Ellis said. "One day I'll be shooting a complex fight scene and the next I'll be singing at the piano. It's kept me on my toes and constantly challenged me as a performer which, in the sixth season of a show, is a huge testament to our writers," he added.

Fans will see Ellis as hell's ruler when the show returns to Netflix with "Lucifer" Season 5 Part A on Aug. 21. There is no update yet when Part B (the remaining eight episodes) will air.