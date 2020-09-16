Tom Holland updated fans on the production of the "Uncharted" movie after it was shut down on the first day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor took to Instagram to share that "filming is going so well." He teased that the movie adaptation of the popular video game series is like everything he ever dreamed it would be.

"I don't know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the [series]," Holland said.

The actor even has proof that production is back on track. He said that he got a big bruise from filming what could be an action scene. Anyone familiar with the game knows that it is heavy on the physical stunts. It features rock and wall climbing, leaping from one roof to another, swimming in heavy currents, and more.

The "Spider-Man" star did not exactly say where he got the bruise from. But it must have been from an action-packed scene since he called it "the biggest bruise of all time." Holland wanted to show the mark but feared that he may get a warning since it is in a revealing part of his body.

"I do have the biggest bruise of all time, though, on my leg," he said adding, "But it's in a bit of a revealing area for Instagram Live. I think I would get shut down [for showing you]. It's a glorious bruise."

The movie is currently filming in Berlin and fans have their first look at Holland (Nathan Drake) and Mark Wahlberg (Victor Sullivan) in character from leaked set photos. The images proved that the film will be an origin story since Sully here is not scruffy at all contrary to his video game counterpart. Likewise, the photos tease that they are filming a scene straight off from the "Uncharted 4" level "Once A Thief." In the game, the guys attempted to steal something from an auction.

The "Uncharted" movie also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle (Chloe Frazer). The film is from "Venom" and "Zombieland" director Ruben Fleischer and is slated for release on July 16, 2021.