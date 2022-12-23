A Tory MP's suggestion on how to tackle the ongoing cost of living crisis has not gone down well with internet users.

Thousands across Britain are struggling to keep up with the soaring energy bill, and Tory MP Rebecca Pow thinks that reusing last year's wrapping paper could be one of the solutions to saving money.

The Minister for Environmental Quality and Resilience posted a video on Twitter wherein she suggested ironing old wrapping paper so people can reuse it and cut back on expenses this Christmas.

"It saves a lot of money but also saves an awful lot of waste," Pow could be heard saying in the video as she irons old wrapping paper.

My top Christmas #recycling tips



Ironing old wrapping paper means you can re-use last year’s 🎁



More tips at https://t.co/9x9wlsLMtT#GreenChristmas @DefraGovUK pic.twitter.com/nvPtH3XeRj — Rebecca Pow (@pow_rebecca) December 20, 2022

"Obviously you have to be really careful, low low low heat on the iron, because one does not want any risk of fire," added the minister.

She also shared a link to a government website page titled "24 ways to not waste this Christmas." The article recommends making Christmas wreaths from the garden, buying a reusable advent calendar, and using LED Christmas tree lights.

It even suggests using public transport if someone has to visit their family, but easily fails to mention that thousands of rail workers are already on strike over pay and working conditions.

The video irked a number of Twitter users who slammed her for the tone-deaf suggestion. One user commented: "Cost of wrapping paper : £2. Energy cost for ironing old wrapping paper: £5."

"A Gaslighting Tory MP? an insane victim of circumstances? Or a deliberate distraction? You should be fuming!" wrote another.

"And if you are desperately hungry because there's no food in the house, no need to iron it first. Just tear the wrapping paper into strips and swallow with lots of cold water. Result!" said another.

The MP has since turned off replies to her Twitter post, only the people she follows can reply to the concerned post.