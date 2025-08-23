The Forwards Festival 2025 was thrown into chaos after Grammy-winning rapper Doechii sensationally pulled out of her headline slot just days before the event, forcing organisers to draft in Mercury-nominated star Nia Archives as a last-minute replacement.

The shock cancellation, announced on 19 August, left thousands of fans gutted at missing Doechii's highly anticipated Bristol debut, while others hailed Nia Archives' quick step-in as a triumph.

With 60,000 revellers expected to pack out Clifton Downs over the August bank holiday weekend, the festival's glittering line-up, including Jorja Smith and The Last Dinner Party, still promised big crowds. But the dramatic switch triggered a storm on social media, fuelling heated debate over whether organisers had delivered on their headline promise.

Doechii's Exit Sparks Frustration

Doechii, celebrated for her 2025 Grammy-winning album Alligator Bites Never Heal, was set to headline Sunday alongside Jorja Smith and The Last Dinner Party. Her cancellation, also affecting All Points East and Rock en Seine, came without explanation, prompting outcry.

'Doechii pulled out of Forwards fest this weekend with no explanation... I am devastated,' posted @filmbroel on X, echoing fans' dismay.

Doechii pulled out of Forwards fest this weekend with no explanation… I am devastateddddd 😭😭😭😭 been counting down the days until I see her, week ruined 💔💔#doechii #forwardsfestival #bristol — Eleanornotrigby (@filmbroel) August 19, 2025

Organisers announced the withdrawal, with Forwards stating, 'We are very sorry to announce that Doechii will not be performing at her upcoming shows.'

The lack of a stated reason and no initial refund options fuelled frustration, with @emilyaj0rdan noting on X, 'There already appears to be a significant outcry on socials for people asking for refunds.'

doechii's pulled out of forwards fest just days before she was due to headline



there already appears to be a significant outcry on socials for people asking for refunds — Emily Jordan (@emilyaj0rdan) August 19, 2025

Sunday tickets, priced at £65 ($87), had sold out, amplifying the disappointment for fans who had secured them months earlier.

Nia Archives Saves the Day Amid Mixed Reactions

On 21 August, Forwards announced Nia Archives as Doechii's replacement, lauding her for stepping in at short notice. 'We would like to extend huge thanks to Nia and her team for stepping in so last minute to save the day,' the festival posted.

Nia, known for her 2024 album Silence is Loud, brought her jungle and drum-and-bass energy to the Sunday lineup, joining acts like Olivia Dean and Squid. Some fans welcomed the switch, with @bristol247 posting on X, 'There's a new headliner for this weekend's Forwards festival following Doechii pulling out,' sparking positive buzz.

There's a new headliner for this weekend's Forwards festival following Doechii pulling out https://t.co/4sEYprtKmQ — Bristol24/7 (@bristol247) August 21, 2025

However, others felt the genre shift from hip-hop to jungle was jarring. An X user @TristanCorkPost lamented, 'Doechii has pulled out of Forwards Festival in Bristol. Huge blow - it was sold out on Sunday, largely because she was the headliner.' reflecting concerns about lineup cohesion.

Doechii has pulled out of Forwards Festival in Bristol.

Huge blow - it was sold out on Sunday, largely because she was the headliner. — Tristan Cork Post (@TristanCorkPost) August 19, 2025

The festival's decision to retain the sold-out status without immediate refund clarity further divided opinions.

Festival Resilience Amid Logistical Challenges

Despite the controversy, Forwards Festival maintained its draw, with Saturday headliners Barry Can't Swim and Ezra Collective, and a future-thinking focus on music and social initiatives. The event, expecting £1,200,000 ($1,609,980) in economic impact based on similar festivals, faced additional pressure from a concurrent CrossCountry rail strike, complicating travel.

'Forwards is a cashless festival with a reusable cup scheme,' noted Bristol Live, ensuring operational smoothness despite the swap. The last-minute replacement tested organisers, but Jim King of AEG Presents praised the lineup's strength, stating, 'It's a privilege to take on this role at a time when the live entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly.'

As fans debated on X, with @HitsBristolNews noting Nia's 'massive respect' for stepping up, the festival underscored Bristol's cultural vibrancy, though the Doechii-Nia swap left some questioning future booking reliability.