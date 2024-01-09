Tottenham Hotspur are close to finalising a deal to sign Romanian centre back, Radu Dragusin, from Serie A side, Genoa, for a transfer fee in the region of £21.5 million with an additional £4 million in add-ons.

As part of the deal, Spurs will send right back Djed Spence on loan to Genoa for the remainder of the 2023/2024 season. Spence recently returned to Spurs from Championship side, Leeds United, where he was originally meant to stay for a season-long loan but injuries and a lack of playing time cut that spell short.

Dragusin has been ever present for Genoa this season, starting in all of the club's matches, and at 21 years of age has subsequently established himself as one of Europe's most promising centre-halves. His displays have attracted interest beyond Spurs as Bayern Munich and Napoli have previously been keen to bring him in as well.

The centre-back began his senior career at Juventus but played just one game for them and was loaned out to Sampdoria and Salernitana before yet another loan move last season to Genoa. He then joined Genoa on a permanent deal this past summer.

Dragusin will improve the options at centre-back for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, as injuries and suspensions have even caused the manager to deploy full-backs, Emerson Royal and Ben Davies, in the middle of the defence often this season.

Cristian Romero is currently out injured after suffering a hamstring strain in Spurs' win over Everton a fortnight ago and is set to still be out for a few more weeks. Romero previously missed three consecutive Premier League matches as a straight red card in a loss to Chelsea last November meant he was suspended for games against Wolves, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Spurs' summer signing Micky van de Ven has been sidelined since the beginning of November as he picked up a hamstring problem against Chelsea. Despite him returning to training and nearing full fitness, Spurs may not want to rush back their Dutch centre back who was pivotal for them during the early parts of the season.

Also, Eric Dier has been out of favour at Spurs this season with Postecoglou not keen on deploying him as one of his centre-backs as he does not fit his playing style. Dier is reportedly wanted by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a deal that should not be too complicated to get over the line this month.

It is not yet clear when Dragusin will be able to make his debut for his new club but if the deal gets concluded imminently, there is a chance he may be involved in Spurs' Premier League game away to Manchester United this coming Sunday.

If that game comes too soon for the Romanian international, he will likely make his debut in Spurs' FA Cup fourth-round home tie with Manchester City in late January.

Dragusin is not the only arrival expected at Spurs this January transfer window, with the club also close to bringing German forward, Timo Werner, to the club on a loan deal until the end of the season. Spurs will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for £15 million.

The former Chelsea player has struggled at RB Leipzig this season, scoring just two goals in 14 appearances for the German side and was also linked with a loan switch to Manchester United this month.

With Spurs captain Son Heung-min set to miss the new few weeks as he participates with South Korea at the AFC Asian Cup, Werner will offer a new option for Postecoglou in the forward areas.

The Spurs boss will be hoping the imminent additions of Dragusin and Werner allow his side to keep up their impressive form from the start of the season and finish in the top four spots come the end of the campaign. The club currently sit fifth in the Premier League, just a point behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.