What began as an ordinary Saturday afternoon ride turned into a national controversy after senior Finance Ministry officer Navjot Singh was killed and his wife seriously injured in a crash involving a BMW near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi.

By evening, serious questions were being raised about the actions of the BMW driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, particularly over why she drove the injured couple nearly 20 kilometres away to a hospital allegedly linked to her family.

A Routine Ride Turns Fatal

According to India Times, Navjot Singh, 52, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, 54, were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara when their motorcycle was allegedly struck from behind by a BMW X5.

The accident took place near the Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road. Navjot was declared dead at the scene, while his wife sustained serious injuries. Some occupants of the BMW were also reportedly injured in the collision.

The Hospital Controversy

The controversy escalated when it emerged that instead of being rushed to the nearest medical facility, the injured couple were taken to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 19 to 22 kilometres away from the crash site.

According to NDTV, the hospital is said to be co-owned by Gaganpreet's father, and her parental home is in the same locality.

Sandeep Kaur later told investigators that she pleaded with the driver to take them to a nearby hospital, but those requests were ignored. She recalled that her husband was unconscious and desperately needed immediate attention.

VIDEO | One person died and three were injured after a BMW hit a motorcycle on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station. Son of the deceased, Navjot Singh, said:



"My parents were travelling on a bike, and around 1 pm, they were at Dhaula Kuan. A BMW X5, driven by a girl, hit… pic.twitter.com/iq5P6Srdhw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2025

Police Probe and Legal Questions

The Tribune India reported that on Monday, Delhi Police arrested 38-year-old Gaganpreet Kaur and booked her for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and concealing evidence.

Her husband, Parikshit Makkar, who was also in the vehicle with their children, has been named in the FIR as well. Investigators are looking into whether the decision to drive the injured victims to a distant hospital delayed treatment and whether that delay contributed to Navjot Singh's death.

Navnoor Singh, the couple's son, has spoken publicly, telling NDTV that 'time is critical' and insisting that his father might have survived had he been taken to the nearest hospital.

A cab driver who transported the injured couple to Nulife Hospital said that Gaganpreet had called ahead to alert the hospital staff. He added that when asked whether there were closer hospitals, he told police he was not familiar with the area.

The Hospital's Response

Gaganpreet has denied all charges. She told police that she panicked after the accident and decided to take the couple to a 'known hospital,' which happened to be Nulife in GTB Nagar.

The hospital itself has not addressed ownership questions directly, but its director issued a statement saying that all medico-legal protocols were followed and expressed condolences to the family.

Arrest and Investigation

On Sunday, Delhi Police confirmed Gaganpreet Kaur's arrest. Visuals showed the 38-year-old being brought out of the GTB Nagar hospital, where she was being treated for minor injuries, before being escorted into a police vehicle.

She now faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and attempting to destroy evidence. Her husband, Parikshit, has also been named in the FIR.

Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case: The woman driver of the BMW car, Gaganpreet Kaur, aged 38 years, resident of Gurugram, Haryana, arrested by Delhi Police

Public Outrage and Accountability

Public anger has been growing since the crash. Citizens, colleagues and family members have demanded accountability, not just for the accident but also for what they see as a possible attempt to cover up responsibility by taking the victims to a hospital with links to the accused.

The Times of India noted that for Navjot's colleagues in the Finance Ministry, the tragedy was personal, as he was known as a diligent officer who often commuted to work on his motorcycle despite his senior post.

For his family, the pain is compounded by unanswered questions about whether his life could have been saved.

The Delhi Police investigation is now focused on gathering CCTV footage, recording witness testimonies and reviewing hospital logs to establish the sequence of events.

While the immediate cause of death was the crash itself, investigators are probing whether delays in treatment and the hospital choice represent misconduct. The controversy has transformed a fatal road accident into a test of institutional accountability and public trust.