Fresh leaks of cosy emails between Peter Mandelson and embattled producer and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have plunged Keir Starmer's premiership into chaos, with Labour insiders whispering that the PM's blind loyalty to his ambassador pick risks a mutiny before Trump's state visit.

Just days after sacking Mandelson on 11 September 2025, revelations emerged that No 10 sat on damning messages for 48 hours while Starmer defended him in Parliament, fuelling cries of cover-up in the Epstein scandal gripping Westminster.

As Tory leader Kemi Badenoch demands full vetting disclosures and backbenchers plot, Starmer's judgment hangs by a thread, threatening Labour's fragile unity amid plummeting polls.

Leaked Emails Expose Mandelson's 'Best Pal' Bond with Convicted Epstein

Newly surfaced 2008 emails, published by The Sun on 10 September 2025, reveald Mandelson urging Epstein to 'fight for early release' from his 18-month sentence for procuring a child for prostitution, calling the conviction 'wrongful'. One message dubs Epstein his 'best pal', while another laments the financier's plight, with Mandelson signing off affectionately as 'Petie'.

These came after Epstein's 2006 indictment, yet Mandelson, then business secretary, let him broker a £1 billion ($1.53 billion) UK bank sale to a US firm post-jail in 2010. US lawmakers' document dump on 9 September 2025 reignited scrutiny, including a bathrobe photo of Mandelson at Epstein's home from the financier's 50th birthday book.

Mandelson later called Epstein a 'charismatic criminal liar' he regretted befriending for too long, but insiders say the peer hid the emails' depth during vetting.

Starmer's Commons Defence Crumbles Amid 48-Hour Delay Revelation

On 10 September 2025, Starmer told Parliament he had 'confidence' in Mandelson after Tory and Lib Dem jabs, insisting vetting cleared the ambassador despite known post-conviction ties. Yet reports on 13 September 2025 exposed No 10 received the emails 48 hours prior but failed to brief the PM, prompting Badenoch to accuse him of 'lying to the whole country'.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting called the messages 'completely disgusting' that morning, deeming Mandelson's future Starmer's call. The sacking blindsided Washington, with interim envoy James Roscoe stepping in as Trump preps his UK trip on 22 September 2025.

Labour MP Olivia Blake branded the briefing lapse 'really embarrassing', highlighting 'deep failings' in operations. No 10 insists Starmer found the content 'reprehensible' and acted decisively, but declined to say he was 'misled'.

Backbench Fury Erupts as Rayner Exit Compounds Leadership Wobble

This scandal follows Deputy PM Angela Rayner's resignation on 4 September 2025 over a tax probe, Labour's second high-profile loss in a week. Harriet Harman, ex-deputy leader, slammed Mandelson as 'shameful' for applying despite the baggage, shifting blame from Starmer.

Home Office minister Mike Tapp decried the emails as 'disturbing and sickening', while MP Andy McDonald claimed the PLP was '100%' against retaining him pre-sacking. Polls show Labour's lead evaporating to 2% by 14 September 2025, with insiders launching 'Operation Save Keir' to stem revolt.

X post from @AnnJohn30914404 on 14 September 2025 warned: 'Pressure grows on Starmer... MPs feel he'll be unable to lead them into the next GE.'

Lib Dems demand vetting reviews; Tories push full document release.

Insiders Leak: Starmer's Judgment in Tatters, Mutiny Looms

Chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, who lobbied for Mandelson's nod, faces whispers of miscalculation, though No 10 claims Starmer retains 'confidence in his top team'. Sources tell The Guardian on 12 September 2025 that the appointment, despite Epstein warnings, exposes Starmer's Blairite blind spot, eroding trust post-election.

One backbencher fumed: 'Any operation that fails to tell a prime minister... clearly has deep failings.' As Epstein's shadow lengthens, echoing Prince Andrew's woes, insiders say Starmer must own the vetting fiasco publicly by 18 September 2025 or face no-confidence whispers, imperilling Labour's grip before mid-term battles.