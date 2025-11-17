A Canadian family outing turned into a devastating ordeal when a father died while trying to save his 5-year-old daughter swept out to sea during California's severe flash flooding.

Yuji Hu, aged 39, had travelled from Calgary, Alberta, to California with his wife and two children when the incident occurred at Garrapata State Beach in Carmel. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the family had been on the shoreline when a powerful wave surged onto the beach. The wave struck with enough force to pull the young girl, who was wearing a white shirt, into the turbulent Pacific waters.

Hu immediately ran into the sea after witnessing his daughter being dragged further from the shore. Waves between 15 and 20 feet high pushed both of them deeper into the ocean. According to Monterey County Sheriff's commander Andres Rosas, Hu managed to reach his daughter at one point before the conditions overwhelmed them.

A Family Torn Apart in Seconds

The child's mother entered the water shortly after Hu in an attempt to reach them. She struggled against the strong currents but was unable to make contact with either her husband or daughter. She ultimately managed to get back to the beach, where the couple's 2-year-old child had remained unharmed. Another beachgoer and an off-duty California State Parks Officer located Hu in the water and brought him to shore.

They attempted life-saving measures on the beach while waiting for emergency responders to arrive. Hu was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The girl's mother was taken to hospital overnight for treatment related to hypothermia. Officials reported that she was in stable condition and was released the following day. The family requested privacy as they processed the tragedy and were not issuing public comments, according to authorities.

Search Efforts for Missing Child

A multi-agency search continued throughout the day along the coastline. Crews used aircraft, boats and ground teams to search the rough waters and surrounding areas. The operation was suspended at sunset, with officials stating that efforts would shift to a recovery mission.

The girl remained missing as of the suspension of the search. Authorities confirmed she had not been wearing a life jacket. Rough ocean conditions caused by the ongoing storm made the search particularly challenging.

Severe Weather Across California

The incident occurred as an atmospheric river brought intense and sustained rainfall to central and southern California. Heavy rain, landslides, strong winds and widespread flooding were reported. Some coastal regions recorded rainfall of up to an inch per hour, with more than four inches falling in Santa Barbara County. The weather system formed over the Pacific Ocean before moving inland and affecting large parts of the state. In the Sierra Nevada Mountain region, forecasts predicted more than a foot of snow. Officials described the storm as one of the most destructive to hit the state this season.

Warnings Across Fire-Scarred Regions

The storm also threatened regions still recovering from the Palisades and Eaton Fires that struck earlier this year. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for high-risk areas. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated on X that an evacuation warning remained in place around recent burn scars due to the potential for debris flows.