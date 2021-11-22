In a bizarre campaign, transgender university professor Allyn Walker has launched an initiative that aims remove the stigma on paedophilia. On top of that, Walker also wrote a book titled "A Long Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity."

Old Dominion University in Virginia has since put Walker on leave from their post teaching sociology and criminal justice.

Apart from the move to refer to paedophiles as "minor-attracted people," Walker apparently supports child sex doll usage and child porn. While talking to pro-sex doll group Prostasia Foundation, they said: "A lot of people when they hear the term 'paedophile', and they automatically assume that it means a sex offender, and that isn't true, and it leads to a lot of misconceptions about attractions toward minors."

They went on to rationalise their views on adults being attracted to children. "From my perspective, there is no morality or immorality attached to attraction to anyone because no one can control who they're attracted to at all."

They then clarified that it is what people do about the attraction that should be judged as acceptable or not. "It's not who we're attracted to that's either OK or not OK. It's our behaviors in responding to that attraction that are either OK or not OK," they said as quoted by the Toronto Sun.

Students were outraged by the professor's opinions and have launched a petition demanding their removal from the university. In the wake of the backlash, Walker has been forced to delete their Twitter profile. Surprisingly, Old Dominion University has not taken a stronger stance to the controversy. While the professor has been put on leave, they have not been fired on the grounds that the controversial opinion "does not endorse or promote crimes against children."

A petitioner has complained that the professor is giving paedophiles the "opportunity to be seen and heard," which she says will endanger more potential young victims. "This person does not deserve to teach if this is their ideals."

Walker clarified that abuse is "never, ever OK" but that people who are attracted to minors are not

"evil or morally corrupt." They even went on to say child pornography can help curb the abuse towards actual victims.