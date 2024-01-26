A new travel warning has been issued for people heading to France in the coming days.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) regularly sends out advisories about the risks of travel to any of 226 nations and territories in a bid to help people make informed decisions and stay safe.

The FCDO has now released the latest guidance for people who have plans to visit France, warning them about road blocks in the country due to a series of ongoing protests. Farmers in France have been carrying out these demonstrations as they demand the government take urgent action on low farmgate prices, green regulation and free-trade policies.

Protests in France

"Protests by farmers have taken place across France. Since January, action has included blocking roads and delaying traffic. Monitor the media, avoid protests, expect delays on some major roads and follow the advice of the authorities," read FCDO's latest travel advisory.

These protests, which are slowly edging closer to Paris, will continue to take place as long as the demands of the farmers are not met, as per reports in the media.

Farmers in the southwest part of France sprayed manure over a local building in Agen and the following day animal waste was thrown at a nearby Leclerc superstore, France's biggest supermarket chain. It is also being reported in the local media that French intelligence services have warned the government that regional farming unions have called on their members to converge on the capital.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office has also warned that there have been several cases of serious assault on the RER (train) line B - this is unrelated to the farmer's protests, but travellers have been warned to be vigilant. The line serves include the ones in Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, Orly airports and Paris Gare du Nord Eurostar terminus.

In addition, there have also been serious assaults on RER line D, which serves the Stade de France.

France is one of the most popular travel destinations across the globe and in 2022, the Western European country attracted over 90 million international visitors, the most by a country that year. Taking its easy accessibility from the UK via train, bus or rail, France is a favourite holiday spot among British tourists.

Higher tourist taxes in Paris

Earlier, there was another travel warning for holidaymakers who were planning to head to Paris this year. Travellers must gear up to pay much higher tourist taxes on their hotel rooms and alternative accommodations in Paris this year, coinciding with the city hosting the Olympics.

On Jan. 1, tourist taxes on stays more than doubled. Until last year, the tax in Paris ranged from €0.75 to €5 per night, depending on the type of accommodation. Hotels have already adjusted their rates for the Olympic period, spanning from July 26 to August 11.

One must also take note that the FCDO continues to warn people about a possible terrorist attack in France. The Western European country has raised the threat level in the country to its highest following a deadly attack on Oct. 13 in Arras. The Foreign Office has urged people to be alert, saying: "Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in France."

The UK Foreign Office has also informed people about possible evacuations of crowded places in France, including "airports, public transport stations and stops, tourist sites, major sports venues, schools, places of worship and large commercial centres".

Earlier, the FCDO also sent out similar warnings for other popular European countries such as Spain, Italy and Germany. The places believed to be under threat are restaurants, markets, shopping centres as well as places of worship including synagogues.