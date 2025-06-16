The tech world is buzzing about a new contender that has entered the arena, sparking debate and dividing opinion.

Unveiled with a price tag of $499 (£366.65), Trump T1 Phone immediately prompts a crucial question: Is this device truly poised to challenge established giants like the upcoming iPhone 17, or does its arrival serve a different purpose, perhaps more rooted in political strategy than technological ambition?

Trump's Latest Venture: Entering the Telecom World

Of the many businesses President Donald Trump's Trump Organisation has its hands in, telecommunications is the newest venture to join its extensive portfolio. Now looking to gain a foothold in the telecom sector, Donald Trump has launched Trump Mobile, and to kick things off, his company has even unveiled its smartphone.

Carrying the 'Trump Mobile T1 Phone' moniker, this handset, priced at $499 (£366.65), looks ready to steal the iPhone 17's thunder when it launches later this year. The T1 Phone, which largely mirrors the look of Tim Cook's Apple iPhone 16 Pro, operates on the Google Android ecosystem and aims to stand out with its eye-catching design.

BREAKING: The Trump Organization announced Trump Mobile, which will offer 5G service starting at $47.45 through the 3 major carriers and will be releasing a phone in August called the “T1 Phone.”



The phone is described as “a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and… pic.twitter.com/jhtXRLveJZ — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 16, 2025

Crafted to resemble a gold bar, complete with the Trump T1 logo and an embossed American flag, this phone seeks attention.

The T1 Phone is marketed as a 'Made in the USA' Android smartphone and costs $499 (£366.65). Pre-orders are open for a $100 (£73.54) down payment. At this price, it aims to compete with midrange smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Google, and Apple.

I can't tell if Trump Mobile has been long in the making or a spur of the moment idea coming out of Trump's meeting with Ergen last week.



Lots of focus on "American Made" = Echostar 🤔



The T1 Phone will be available September 2025 which is VERY soon.$SATS pic.twitter.com/ueDX6crCI9 — Dan (@dan_tmt) June 16, 2025

Although the T1 Phone is still a few months away from release, Trump Mobile has already revealed the phone's specifications and design renders.

T1 Phone: Specifications Overview

The T1 Phone has a 6.8-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. However, details regarding the screen's peak brightness and other display panel specifications have not been shared.

The T1 Phone's camera system features a 50MP main rear camera, alongside a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP front-facing camera. Moreover, the handset will draw its juice from a robust 5000mAh battery and support a 20W wired charging solution.

The T1 phone has a "5000mAh long life camera". 😂 https://t.co/YAVBgs54xt pic.twitter.com/00cDJbj10i — Steve Hou (Consume Less Involuntarily) (@stevehou0) June 16, 2025

The phone will run on Google's Android 15 operating system, which is an earlier version. Trump Mobile has not indicated whether the device will receive updates to Android 16 or subsequent Android versions. Information regarding security patches and updates has also not yet been released.

Trump Mobile also hasn't disclosed the chipset powering the device. However, it will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded. The T1 Phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock for secure access.

Beyond running an older Android version, the T1 Phone will also include a headphone jack, a feature largely absent from most contemporary phones.

With the T1 having just arrived and its association with Trump ahead of the highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch, it's natural to wonder if the Trump Organisation aims to deflate the iPhone 17's buzz.

Can the Trump Mobile T1 Phone Challenge the iPhone 17?

Financial Express expresses doubt, suggesting that, at best, the T1 Mobile appears to be a budget Android phone that does not match the iPhone's capabilities. Keep an eye on this as Trump Mobile reveals further details.