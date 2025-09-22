Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has been fined by the NFL after making an 'obscene gesture' during the Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on 14 September.

The move, in which he stretched his arms down and shook his open palms after a 23-yard reception, was caught on camera and quickly sparked a storm across social media.

NFL Fine and Reaction

The NFL ruled Kelce's celebration as unsportsmanlike conduct, issuing a $14,491 (£11,600) fine, according to NBC Sports. The league has consistently punished gestures deemed inappropriate or obscene during play, and this latest penalty marks Kelce's third since 2021.

Clips of the moment went viral within hours, circulating widely among fans and commentators. While the Chiefs have not announced any further disciplinary action, the fine adds to a growing list of controversies that continue to follow the two-time Super Bowl champion.

The NFL fined #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct/obscene gestures last week.



The gesture was ... well, you can figure it out. pic.twitter.com/l7ZcuQ6RYJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2025

Taylor Swift Present at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift, Kelce's fiancée, attended the game at Arrowhead Stadium, discreetly entering behind a black screen to avoid cameras. Her presence added a celebrity twist to the fallout, though she kept a low profile and did not publicly react to the incident.

Swift and Kelce, who announced their engagement in August 2025, have become one of America's highest-profile couples, with fans and media closely following their every move.

Chiefs' Early Season Struggles

The Chiefs are off to a shaky start this season, currently sitting at 0-2 after back-to-back defeats. Kelce has faced additional scrutiny following an incident in Week 1 when he accidentally caused teammate Xavier Worthy to dislocate his shoulder, sidelining him for the Eagles rematch.

Kansas City next faces the New York Giants, with analysts warning that the combination of poor form, high-profile fines, and media pressure could weigh heavily on Kelce as the team fights to turn its season around.

Spotlight on Kelce and Swift's Relationship

Kelce and Swift, who began dating in 2023, are planning a wedding in early 2026. The pair made their red-carpet debut in June 2025, cementing their status as a power couple.

Yet incidents like Kelce's fine are fuelling speculation about the impact of NFL controversies on their relationship.

Celebrity media experts note that public scrutiny often intensifies when personal and professional lives intersect. Kelce has admitted in past interviews that balancing his NFL career with a global superstar fiancée requires both discretion and discipline.

Swift's decision to remain low-key at the game highlights her supportive role, but the ongoing spotlight may challenge how the couple manages their private life in the weeks ahead.