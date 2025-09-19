As a brief relief for NBA fans, the legendary LeBron James has dismissed the ever growing speculation about his imminent retirement. He has insisted that he still has more to give the NBA even as he acknowledged that the end of his historic career is getting closer than ever.

LeBron James squashes the retirement rumors

For months, speculation amongst the NBA fans has surrounded James' future, with some suggesting his off the court ventures signalled a shift away from basketball, even though he himself never hinted at it yet. Now, in an interview with 360 with Speedy. the Los Angeles Lakers star directly addressed the retirement rumours, stating:

'I'm not hinting at anything. Obviously, I know I'm on the other side of the hump, for sure.'

He further addressed his off court sightings,

'Listen guys, every time I pick up something new, it does not mean retirement. It's just something I want to do, just a little hobby.'

Moreover LeBron admitted that he is closer to the end than the beginning, adding:

'Retirement is coming. It is coming. It's just not here just ye.'

It is not surprising to hear that as at 40 years old and entering his 23rd season, James made it crystal clear that he would not stretch his basketball days indefinitely.

'I'm not about to play another 23 years.'

Finding Balance Beyond Basketball

This most recent wave of retirement speculation began when James was spotted golfing more frequently, a hobby he has leaned into in the past year, that was enough for some fans to think its the end of an era. As this allegedly prompted whispers that he was already preparing for life after the NBA. Yet James quickly clarified that new pursuits should not be mistaken for signs he is ready to walk away. James shut this theory down.

Besides golf, James has remained deeply invested in his business ventures that range from media production to his successful Nike signature line that he is actively promoting. However, fans can presume that these projects complement rather than compete with his playing career and serve as a way to monetise his global brand.

LeBron James won't be a coach

If NBA fans hope to see James take on a different role after retirement, there is some bad news, because in addition to quashing retirement rumours, James also ruled out certain post-NBA career options. Speaking in China earlier this summer, he explained he had no interest in moving into coaching, a path many former NBA stars have taken.

'No coach for me. No, no, no. I always aspire to the game. I love the game. But I don't have coaching in my future.'

So if he wants to stay away from the game itself, its reasonable to presume he would be focusing on philanthropy, family, media projects and his business ventures once he eventually steps away from basketball.

The Bronny Factor

Finally, yet another reason for retirement speculation has been accelerated by fans hoping for James to share the court with his eldest son, Bronny James again, who entered the NBA recently. Fans have made it clear that seeing James playing alongside Bronny for another season would be a dream scenario.

With that milestone potentially just a season away, many assumed he might retire soon after achieving it. However, his latest comments suggest he is not placing an immediate timeline on that goal. Instead, he seems determined to let his body and passion for the game dictate how long he continues, rather than external milestones or the speculation by NBA fans and critics.