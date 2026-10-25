Travis Kelce is expected to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, 25 October, after Kansas City gave him no injury designation despite three limited practices. The Chiefs tight end injured his ankle against the Los Angeles Chargers, whose linebacker Daiyan Henley was not listed among the NFL's Week 6 fines.

The update followed Kansas City's 22-6 victory over Los Angeles on 18 October. Kelce briefly left after a first-quarter tackle, received treatment and returned. He finished with four catches for 53 yards, according to NFL game statistics.

The Chiefs enter Seattle unbeaten at 5-0, while the defending Super Bowl champions are 3-3. Kelce's expected availability is particularly welcome with other injuries affecting Kansas City's offence.

What the Travis Kelce Injury Report Actually Confirms

The Chiefs' final injury report, published on Friday, 23 October, lists Kelce as limited on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It identifies an ankle problem but gives him no game-status designation. He was not classified as questionable, doubtful or out.

That report supports the expectation he can play. It does not confirm that his ankle has healed completely or establish how many snaps he might take. The team has not specified any planned limits on his workload in the information provided.

Kelce's return against the Chargers initially offered reassurance. After the medical staff taped his ankle, he rejoined the offence and remained involved in Kansas City's passing game. Playing the rest of that match, however, did not establish how his ankle would respond during the following week.

Across five appearances this season, Kelce has recorded 20 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns, according to the Chiefs' statistics. His contribution goes beyond what he managed against Los Angeles. Sunday's game will offer another indication of his involvement following a disrupted training week.

Other injuries have complicated the Chiefs' preparations. Wide receiver Rashee Rice was ruled out with hamstring and knee problems after missing practice throughout the week. Starting offensive lineman Jaylon Moore was also ruled out because of a concussion.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes participated fully in Friday's practice despite appearing on the injury report with a knee problem. Like Kelce, he received no final game-status designation. Both are expected to be available, subject to any subsequent game-day changes.

Questions Remain Over Travis Kelce Tackle and NFL Fines

Henley's first-quarter tackle attracted attention because observers questioned whether it involved a prohibited hip-drop technique. The cited disciplinary records do not establish that officials ruled the play illegal. An unusual-looking tackle does not automatically satisfy every element of the league's rule.

PJ Green, a reporter for The Kansas City Star, described the tackle on X. 'Daiyan Henley's tackle on Travis Kelce was a sliding hip drop where his shoulder dinged Kelce's ankle,' he wrote. That was a reporter's assessment, not an NFL ruling.

Daiyan Henley’s tackle on Travis Kelce was a sliding hip drop where his shoulder dinged Kelce’s ankle.



They’ll probably tape him up and see how it goes. Definitely could’ve been a flag. — PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) October 18, 2026

The NFL's Week 6 accountability report did not name Henley among the players fined. His absence confirms there was no fine on that published list. It does not mean the league publicly declared the technique permissible or explained its assessment of the play.

Other incidents did bring sanctions. Chargers rookie offensive lineman Alex Harkey was fined $5,277 (approximately €4,711 and £3,946) over a separate fourth-quarter late hit. The report does not establish that Henley's tackle and Harkey's offence were assessed under identical circumstances.

The distinction matters under the league's updated player-safety system, announced with the players' union in August 2026. Three qualifying violations of specified safety rules can bring a one-game suspension. Hip-drop tackles fall within that system, but no published evidence establishes Henley's play as a qualifying violation.

Seattle, which defeated New England 29-13 in February's Super Bowl LX, will test Kansas City's unbeaten run. Kelce's lack of a game-status designation offers reassurance, although the final active-player list will provide another check before kick-off.

Whether Kelce plays his usual workload remains unknown. The NFL's fine list also leaves Henley's tackle without a detailed public explanation, even as both teams turn to Sunday's game.