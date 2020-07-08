Disney is said to be looking to continue the "Tron" franchise with a third movie starring Jared Leto after the Disney+ "Tron" series failed to push through.

Leto has long been rumoured to star in the sequel as far back as 2017, and a source for The Dis Insider revealed that this is still true today. The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman is still being pegged to lead the movie, and that early talks between the actor and Disney about the film have already started.

The source claimed that the film is likely a sequel and not a reboot as previously reported. The cast of the second film "Tron: Legacy" is expected to return for "Tron 3," and the studio is looking forward to "Tron: Legacy" director Joseph Kosinski's return to helm the sequel.

There are no writers confirmed to pen the script for the sequel as of yet. It is also unknown whether the film will follow the story from the cancelled "Tron: Ascension," which was supposed to follow the second film and tell the story of The Grid invading reality.

Interestingly, "Tron: Legacy" producer Justin Springer is said to be involved in the third film along with co-producer Emma Ludbrook. Adding to the intrigue surrounding the release of "Tron 3" is Disney executive Mitchell Leib's statement about continuing the franchise.

"We're looking at 'Tron 3'. And we've got a great script, I mean a really phenomenal script that we're very excited about," Springer said of Disney's plan for the "Tron" franchise. "Whereas the timing wasn't right to have done it years ago, I think we feel like the timing is right now, and I feel like we've learned a lot of lessons from that last movie," he added.

Leib also talked about bringing back Daft Punk for the movie's musical score as he said that the group has always been "open to anything and everything" depending on the circumstances. He also expressed his hope that Kosinski will direct "Tron 3."