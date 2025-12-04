Team Mongolia is returning to Netflix! The finale of Physical: Asia debuted a few weeks ago, with South Korea taking home the grand prize of approximately $700 million after beating Mongolia. Fans, however, fell in love with the runner-up. Team Mongolia became a collective favourite for their impressive teamwork, calm demeanour, and undeniable strength, leading to demand for more content featuring the Mongolian athletes.

Netflix has confirmed that a spinoff, Physical: Welcome to Mongolia, is in the works, and it will take viewers to Mongolia. This is a smart move from the streaming giant, addressing its subscribers' request to see more of the elite athletes from the Land of the Blue Sky.

Answering the Fan Demand With Welcome to Mongolia

Netflix is capitalising on the success of Physical: Asia by creating Welcome to Mongolia. The spinoff features the reunion of Mongolian Captain Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan and Korea's own Kim Dong Hyun. In one episode of Physical: Asia, Orkhonbayar said that if Team Mongolia would win, they would buy tickets for their competitors to visit their homeland. Dong Hyun was open to visiting Mongolia, but he wanted to buy the ticket with the prize money, hinting at how determined they were to win the final quest.

Finally, the two captains will reunite in Mongolia, and it will be documented in the much-anticipated spinoff. They will be joined by Amotti and Lkhagva Ochir (Ochir). However, fans are hoping that aside from Ochir and Orkhonbayar, their other Mongolian team members will appear on the show, and that's likely to happen considering how well-loved each athlete from Mongolia is.

The title alone suggests that the audience will learn more about Mongolia's culture and traditions and, of course, see its captivating beauty, including ancient monasteries, natural landscapes, and glacial lake views.

Orkhonbayar arranged an itinerary for their guests offering a 'real Mongolian' experience. Netflix Korea dropped a teaser for the spinoff documenting Ochir's call with Amotti and Dong Hyun. Ochir tells them that Orkhonbayar's itinerary for them includes 'horse riding and archery.'

Ochir also tells Amotti and Dong Hyun that they can visit his home and cook traditional Mongolian dishes together. The Korean athletes are ecstatic about their trip to Mongolia.

Mongolian Fans Are Excited for the Spinoff

Fans are thrilled about the upcoming Physical: Asia spinoff because they love team Mongolia. Beyond the competition's physical intensity, the Mongolian team members stood out for their sportsmanship, resilience, and deep sense of national pride.

Ochir stole the audience's hearts when he approached the Mongolian national flag and bowed in respect to their nation after Korea beat them in the Iron Ball Drag challenge.

In a thread on Reddit, several expressed excitement with one saying, 'Christmas came early!!!' Another user was very pleased because they still have a hangover from the show and want to see more from the Mongolian athletes.

Why Team Mongolia Became a Fan Favourite

The Mongolia team was comprised of Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, a bokh wrestler and the team captain; Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, an MMA fighter since 2009; Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, a Judo fighter who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics; Dulgunn Enkhbat, a basketball player who was part of the national team in 2013; Khandsuren Gantogtokh, who has been part of Mongolia's national volleyball team since 2015; and Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, a professional hand balancer and circus contortionist who has performed with Cirque du Soleil. Each member has shown their physical capabilities, competitive spirit, and humility despite the grueling environment of the competition, which made fans swoon over them.

Orkhonbayar, for instance, won over thousands of fans with his smart and cool leadership. He remained composed throughout the show. He is also very strategic, not to mention charming, which is why many women have been interested in his marital status.

Enkh-Orgil and Adiyasuren wowed the audience in the Totem Challenge by holding the 135-kilogram poles for 41 minutes and 39 seconds. Despite their trim physique, they beat Turkey's Yasemin Adar Yigit, a World Champion freestyle wrestler, and Recep Kara, a four-time Kırkpınar oil-wrestling champion, in the challenge.

Enkh-Orgil impressed the Physical: Asia viewers yet again with his smart strategy in closing the 880-kilogram drawbridge in the Castle Conquest challenge. Team Mongolia tried every possible technique they knew, but the heavy gate wouldn't budge.

The MMA champ suggested that they use the heavy battering ram by wrapping the rope around it and dropping it on the ground. His teammates were initially hesitant because they didn't understand his idea, but they eventually followed his instructions, demonstrating the team's ability to work together.

To their delight, the drawbridge rose and they were able to close the castle. Enkh-Orgil's brilliant idea paved the way for Mongolia to reach the finals. Japan failed to finish the game after failing to close the drawbridge and was eliminated.

Lkhagva-Ochir also had his spotlight moment. He easily won the hanging endurance challenge, which wasn't surprising at all considering his background in contortion, aerial straps, and acrobatics. However, it was cool witnessing him showcase his talent. Dulgunn and Khandsuren are equally strong, charming, and funny.

The popularity of the Mongolian team stemmed not just from their physical capabilities but from their respectful yet fierce competitive spirit.

Overall, team Mongolia has sparked positive discussions on social media, with many fans expressing their delight at the prospect of seeing them in Physical: Asia. Hopefully, more of them will appear in the spinoff.

Also, many have planned to travel to Mongolia to experience their favourite team's culture, so the spinoff, Welcome to Mongolia, is an answered prayer for them.

Physical: Welcome to Mongolia has four episodes. The first two episodes will air on 24 December and the last two episodes will be dropped on 31 December.