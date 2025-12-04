Fans of the global superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end may have a new date to mark in their calendars.

Fans holding their breath for the big day might finally have a date to circle. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly picked a wedding date that fits perfectly with the singer's love for Easter eggs, mixing her lucky number with a bit of spiritual timing.

Decoding the 13 June Wedding Date

Sources tell Page Six that the couple is set to marry on Saturday, 13 June 2026. Swifties are well aware of her attachment to the number 13, but this choice seems to go beyond just good luck. If you break down the full date of 6/13/26, a specific mathematical symbolism starts to emerge.

When the digits six, one, three, two, and six are added together, the sum is 18. Breaking this figure down further by adding one and eight results in the number nine, a digit that carries profound weight in numerology.

New Beginnings and the Number Nine

Ending up with the number nine was reportedly a deliberate move. Numerology.com notes that this number carries an energy of 'completion in a cyclical sense.' Essentially, it marks the end of an era to allow a fresh cycle to begin.

This digit serves as an 'usher in this process' of major life shifts. It is meant to guide and empower, pulling wisdom from the spiritual realm and bringing it down to earth—a fitting sentiment for a marriage.

📹 | Travis Kelce reveals that him and Taylor have never gotten into an argument



“Well it’s only been two and a half years and you’re right I have never gotten into an argument, never once.”



pic.twitter.com/psSrwex4EU — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 3, 2025

Moving From Intimate Nuptials to a Grand Celebration

While the date is settled, the location appears to be in flux. Swift, 35, and Kelce, 36, who got engaged in August, initially intended to host 'intimate nuptials' for only their closest family and friends. However, sources claim the reality of their guest list has forced a change of plans.

After reviewing the numbers, the couple realised they 'might need more space.' Consequently, they are now considering larger venues, including Swift's Rhode Island mansion, a nearby posh venue, a farm in Tennessee, or a private island in the Caribbean.

Swift's Reported Timeline for Starting a Family

The urgency to secure a venue aligns with previous reports regarding the couple's future ambitions. An insider divulged in September that the pair were 'getting married next summer' specifically because the singer is 'in a hurry to have children.' The June 2026 date keeps their plans on track as they prepare for this significant next step.