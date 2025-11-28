A sudden and sweeping declaration from US President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through global migration and human-rights communities.

The decision came less than 24 hours after a shooting near the White House that left one National Guard member dead and another critically wounded. The suspect is a former Afghan operative, a fact the President seized on to justify drastic immigration measures.

Trump's Hardline Immigration Move

In a late-night post on his social media platform, the President announced he would 'permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover'.

He vowed to 'terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions', including those approved under his predecessor.

He added that anyone 'not a net asset to the United States, or incapable of loving our country' would be removed.

Trump also proposed an end to federal benefits for non-citizens, the 'denaturalisation' of migrants he deemed a threat to domestic tranquillity, and deportation of any foreign national judged a 'public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western civilisation'.

He did not specify which nations he meant by 'Third World', nor did he provide details on how the so-called 'pause' would be enforced.

Immediate Fallout and Government Action

Within hours, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced an indefinite suspension of all immigration processing for Afghan nationals.

Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols.



The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and… — USCIS (@USCIS) November 27, 2025

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security reportedly began a full-scale review of asylum approvals and green-card issuances, targeting immigrants from 19 countries previously flagged under travel bans.

But legal and human-rights experts cautioned that the 'permanent pause' may face immediate constitutional challenges, especially given the broad and vague definitions involved.

The Triggering Crisis: Shooting in Washington, D.C.

The impetus for the policy shift was a dramatic and tragic attack on 26 November 2025. According to law-enforcement sources, two members of the West Virginia National Guard — Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24 — were ambushed near the White House while on patrol. One died; the other is in critical condition.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 29-year-old Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who arrived in the United States in 2021 under the humanitarian resettlement programme Operation Allies Welcome.

Documents and law-enforcement sources reveal he previously served in a paramilitary unit supported by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Kandahar. Authorities have seized multiple electronic devices from his residence and launched a full-scale federal investigation.

Reactions and Rising Condemnation

Immigrant-rights groups and refugee advocates expressed alarm at what they see as collective punishment of entire populations for the actions of a single individual.

As one resettlement organiser put it, 'They're terrified. It's insane. People are acting xenophobic because of one deranged man. He doesn't represent all Afghans'.

People point out that the lack of a clear definition for 'Third World Countries', combined with sweeping aims such as denaturalisation and mass deportation, could prove legally indefensible.

Some lawmakers have warned that the policy could violate constitutional protections and international refugee obligations. Others anticipate immediate filing of lawsuits to block implementation.

Humanitarian organisations warn the policy may destabilise the lives of hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of migrants seeking refuge or legal residence in the United States. Many Afghan refugees, already struggling to rebuild lives after evacuation, fear they may be swept up by sweeping deportation efforts or lose access to basic services.

Proposed 'reverse migration' programmes, hinted at by Trump as necessary to restore stability, raise concerns about forced repatriation and the United States reneging on its commitments to asylum-seekers and wartime allies.

A single bullet near the White House has triggered a cascade of historic policy decisions; with profound consequences for individuals, families, and nations.