President Donald Trump announced 10 June that he will return the original names of seven US Army bases, undoing a renaming process to remove the honoring of Confederates, that was completed under former President Joe Biden. Trump announced these changes at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, in front of troops, ahead of the Army's 250th anniversary. The seven bases were formerly named after Confederate generals and soldiers who fought against the US in the Civil War, however, they will now be honoring other troops and decorated soldiers with similar names to the original Confederate namesakes.

The Bases Changing

Here are the bases with their names changed and the new namesakes, all have been confirmed according to CBS.

Fort Lee - Virginia. This base was originally named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. It was changed in 2023 to Fort-Gregg Adams after Lt. Gen Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams. The name will now honor Pvt. Fitz Lee, a Buffalo Soldier (name for exclusively African-American regiments in the 19th century) who received the Medal of Honor in 1899 for his actions during the Spanish-American War.

Fort Gordon - Georgia. This originally honored Confederate General John Brown Gordon. It was renamed to Fort Eisenhower in 2023, commemorating former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. It will now honor Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu.

Fort Hood - Texas. Originally named after Confederate General John Bell Hood, it will now honor World War I Col. Robert B. Hood. The name was changed in 2023 to Fort Cavazos after the first Hispanic four star general, Richard Cavazos.

Fort Rucker - Alabama. Originally named after Confederate Officer Edmund Winchester Rucker, it was changed to Fort Novosel after Chief Warrant Officer Michael J. Novosel Sr. It will now honor WWI pilot Capt. Edward R. Rucker.

Fort Pickett - Virginia. This base originally honored Confederate General George Edward Pickett before being changed in 2023. to Fort Barfoot to commemorate Medal of Honor recipient Van. T. Barfoot. It will now honor WWII veteran Lt. Vernon W. Pickett.

Fort Polk - Louisiana. This base honored Confederate General and bishop Leonidas Polk. It was renamed to Fort Johnson in 2023 after African American Sgt. William Henry Johnson, who received a Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama in 2015, for his service in WWI. It will now honor WWI General James H. Polk.

Fort A.P. Hill - Virginia. This base was originally named for Confederate General Ambrose Powell Hill and was renamed in 2023 to Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker, the only woman to receive the Medal of Honor. It will now honor three Civil War Medal of Honor recipients, Pvt. Bruce Anderson, Lt. Col. Edward Hill and 1st Sgt. Robert A. Pinn.

Backlash of the Move

Critics of the move believe that anything close to honoring Confederate names should not be allowed, as they fought against the US and believed in slavery. Others argue that it honors Southern heritage. The troops behind President Trump as he gave his speech, cheered in support of the announcement.