US President Donald Trump said the planned White House ballroom will rely only on private funding as construction enters its final phase. He made the claim in Washington on Monday, 1 December 2025, while promoting the project as a long-needed addition to the White House.

Trump said the new space will fill a long gap in hosting large state events. He also said they're not using public money, arguing that the construction solely relies on private donations and funding.

He added that work is moving fast, but he did not share every detail yet.

Trump Claims White House Ballroom is Taxpayers' Money-Free

Via his official Truth Social post, Trump said the White House ballroom will cost nothing to taxpayers. He repeated this in several public statements. In one message, he said the project uses 'all private donations and funding (ZERO cost to the American Taxpayer!)'.

He also said the new space will be 'the most beautiful and spectacular Ballroom anywhere in the World'.

The White House first estimated the project at about $200 million (£151.06 million). Later reports showed Trump placing the figure at about $300 million (£226.60 million).

The higher number has been used more often as construction has expanded. The final cost has not been confirmed.

Where Do White House Ballroom Budget Come From?

Trump said the White House ballroom will be paid for by him and several private donors. A White House statement said 'President Trump, and other patriot donors, have generously committed to donating the funds' for the project.

Officials said the money comes from individuals, corporations, and major technology firms.

Reports said large companies such as Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta are among the donors. Other contributors include Lockheed Martin, Caterpillar, Union Pacific, Hard Rock International, and several private foundations.

A pledge form seen by reporters said donors may receive 'recognition' for their support. The White House has not explained what this means.

One notable case involves YouTube. Reports said the platform will pay $22 million (£16.62 million) for the ballroom as part of a legal settlement with Trump linked to a past suspension of his account.

White House Ballroom Almost Completed

The White House announced the project on 31 July 2025. It said construction would begin in September 2025. The plan was to finish the building before the end of Trump's term.

The East Wing was later demolished to clear space for the new ballroom. Heavy machinery tore down the structure on 23 October 2025. Work continued even during a government shutdown.

Trump said the project is moving quickly and is nearing completion. He said it will soon be ready for use. The White House has not issued a final completion date. The President said only that it will be done 'long before the end' of his term.

What To Expect From White House Ballroom

Plans show the White House ballroom will cover about 90,000 square feet. The White House said it will include a seated capacity of 650 people.

Some reports list a larger figure of 999 seats, but this has not been confirmed. The design uses classical themes to match the White House. It will sit apart from the main building but follow the same style.

The interior will include Corinthian columns, crystal chandeliers and a black-and-white tile floor. Security upgrades will be added by the Secret Service.

The White House said the space will replace the need for large outdoor tents and allow proper hosting of state visits and major events.