Actor Josh Brolin says he's no longer seeking to become friends again with US President Donald Trump, revealing that he knew a different version of the man he called a 'friend' before his political ascent.

Their acquaintance dates back to 2010, yet Brolin says that seeing Trump today is witnessing a world far removed from the one he once respected.

Brolin recounted to The Independent that he first met Trump in 2010 during production of the Oliver Stone film Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. At that time, Trump was known primarily as a real‑estate mogul rather than a political figure.

Recalling their conversations, Brolin said he once admired some of Trump's early business ventures, including a pricey hotel project in 1970s New York that, in Brolin's words, was 'built in the middle of a cesspool city'.

What Josh Brolin Thinks of Ex-Friend Donald Trump

Although Brolin acknowledged Trump's 'talent for marketing', calling him a 'genius' in that domain, he also said that power today seems 'unmitigated' and 'unregulated'.

He explained that Trump's strength lies in tapping into what he described as societal insecurities and fears, offering validation to people who feel overlooked, which helps explain why many are drawn to him.

As Brolin put it, 'He takes the weakness of the general population and fills it'.

Despite that respect for his business skills, Brolin said today's Trump is a different man and someone he no longer recognises.

Brolin has made clear his disapproval of Trump's political positions. Ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, he posted on Instagram, 'Donald Trump has lied over 50,000 documented times, but we still are willing to let it go because he speaks to an American demographic that no longer felt masculine. It's like getting lip injections — it's not real, but it makes you feel better about yourself'.

While he did not make clear who he was voting for, Brolin wrote in the post that he disapproved of Trump's leadership and 'MAGA' principles. 'America that was great was never based on creating hate and conspiracy in order to win', the actor said.

Asked about rumours of a possible third Trump presidency, Brolin said he is not afraid, partly because of his firsthand knowledge of how Trump once was. 'Having been a friend of Trump before he was president, I know a different guy', he said, although not revealing much on how he was before he entered politics.

When Did Their Friendship Fade?

Brolin hasn't identified a specific moment when his friendship with Trump ended. However, he understands that their paths moved apart as Trump entered politics. The current US President announced his presidential campaign in 2015 and won in the following year against Hillary Clinton.

Josh Brolin on his dinner with Donald and Melania Trump - and a strange moment with the future president he’s still thinking about

Industry observers note that their connection was likely similar to being 'industry friends'. Their early meetings were about networking in the film industry, far from how the usual strong personal relationships start in Hollywood. As Trump moved deeper into politics, Brolin became more outspoken about his views on his presidency.

Trump's influence largely affects politics, and Brolin says he felt compelled to speak from experience.