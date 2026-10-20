President Donald Trump used violent protests in France to warn American voters against electing 'Dumocrats' on Monday, 19 October, ahead of the US midterm elections on 3 November.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Kansas and posting on Truth Social, Trump blamed migrants, jihadists and communists for the unrest, although he offered no evidence supporting those sweeping accusations.

His comments followed a weekend of demonstrations across France over rising living costs, deteriorating school conditions and declining public services.

While hundreds of thousands marched peacefully, violence, looting and clashes with police broke out in several cities, prompting widespread arrests and a government response.

Trump Uses France Protests to Attack 'Dumocrats'

Trump raised the unrest during a rally in Park City, Kansas, where he campaigned for Republican Senator Roger Marshall. The incumbent faces Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist pastor, in a competitive Senate race as Republicans seek to retain control of Congress.

President Trump says, "France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country." 🇫🇷



France issued 384,000 residence permits last year alone, on top of decades of large-scale… — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) October 18, 2026

In a lengthy Truth Social post on 19 October, Trump urged Americans to consider the situation in France when deciding how to vote. He portrayed the country as facing widespread destruction, blaming migrants, jihadists and communists whom he accused of opposing Christianity and Western civilisation.

Trump then connected the French violence to his criticism of Democrats, warning that similar scenes could unfold in the United States if Republicans lost power.

'When you see burning steeples and raging fires in France, just remember, THAT is what the Radical Dumocrats want to do to AMERICA,' he wrote.

The post provided no evidence establishing that the groups Trump named were collectively responsible for France's unrest. His reference to burning steeples was also not accompanied by independently verified evidence of attacks on churches during the demonstrations.

Trump urged European leaders to close their borders and remove people he accused of opposing their countries' values. These were political demands rather than findings from French authorities about the identities or motives of those involved in the violence.

France Protests Leave Thousands Arrested as Authorities Identify Different Causes

The demonstrations in France began with student protests in September over teacher shortages and poor school facilities. They later expanded into a broader movement involving workers, trade unions and other groups demanding action over rising prices and underfunded public services.

On Saturday, 17 October, approximately 550,000 people participated in demonstrations across France, according to police figures reported by the Associated Press. Organisers estimated that around 800,000 joined the protests, most of which were peaceful.

However, serious violence erupted in several cities, including Paris, Lyon and Marseille. Rioters set vehicles alight, damaged public buildings and looted shops, while police responded to clashes and attempted break-ins.

According to Reuters, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported approximately 2,400 arrests nationwide following the weekend's unrest. A subsequent Reuters report said more than 3,000 shops had been damaged, highlighting the scale of the destruction affecting businesses.

French authorities attributed some of the violence to radical far-left groups and opportunistic criminals. Their statements did not establish Trump's broader claim that migrants and jihadists were collectively responsible for the disorder.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence while distinguishing peaceful demonstrators from those responsible for destruction. His government also faced pressure to address the economic and educational grievances that had brought protesters onto the streets.

The distinction matters because Trump's description focused heavily on immigration and national identity, while reporting from France identified rising living costs, school conditions and public-service concerns as the principal drivers of the demonstrations.

Trump Expands Election Warning as Kansas Senate Race Tightens

Trump linked the violence in France to the upcoming US midterm elections during a Kansas rally on 19 October, urging voters to support Republican Senator Roger Marshall.

He warned that Democratic victories could bring similar unrest to America, although he provided no evidence connecting the French protests to Democratic policies.

Marshall faces Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton, whose campaign has focused on rising fuel prices, healthcare costs and government accountability. Hamilton's campaign responded to Trump's remarks by highlighting the financial pressures facing Kansas residents.

With the midterm elections scheduled for 3 November, Trump has intensified his appeals for Republican support. Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since 1932, making Marshall's re-election contest a closely watched race as Trump continues to use France's unrest in his campaign warnings.