The confrontation between US President Donald Trump and The New York Times reached new heights of vitriol when Trump, reacting to a report questioning his stamina and energy, called its White House correspondent 'ugly, both inside and out.'

Just days after reportedly calling another female journalist 'piggy', Trump launched a tirade on his social media platform Truth Social, targeting the reporter's appearance rather than furnishing a rebuttal grounded in facts. The label-calling underscores a growing pattern of personal attacks against female media members even as questions mount about the President's health.

Rush of Allegations of Declining Energy and Reduced Schedule

The New York Times published a detailed analysis on 25 November 2025, indicating that Trump's official public schedule had contracted significantly during his second term.

According to that analysis, his first scheduled event now begins on average at 12:08, compared with 10:31 on average in 2017. Over nearly the same period, the number of official engagements dropped from 1,688 to 1,029, a reduction of about 39 percent.

In addition, observers cite moments of visible fatigue, at a 6 November Oval Office event, Trump reportedly appeared drowsy, with drooping eyelids and episodes where he seemed to doze off for several seconds.

Reports also reference a recent MRI and unexplained bruising and swelling, details unconfirmed by official sources.

Although the Times' reporting is built on publicly available schedule logs and eyewitness accounts of public events, the focus remained cautious. The article did not diagnose any medical condition, instead presenting factual evidence of a lighter public load and episodes that suggest waning energy.

Insults Instead of Answers

Rather than engaging substantively with the raised concerns, Trump responded on Truth Social the day after publication with a post laden with defiance and personal attacks. He decried the Times story as a 'hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy', accused the publication's journalists of constant negativity, and insisted he had never worked harder in his life.

He singled out reporter Katie Rogers, who co-authored the piece, calling her a third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.

He made no reference to her male co-author, a striking omission that critics say reveals the gendered nature of his attack.

In earlier weeks, Trump had similarly insulted female journalists. On 14 November, aboard Air Force One, he called a Bloomberg correspondent 'Piggy', and recently he told an ABC correspondent she was a terrible person and a terrible reporter.

As noted by media critics, the latest insult fits into what many regard as a pattern, rather than addressing questions, the President often defaults to disparaging a reporter's appearance or identity.

What It Means for Democracy

With this latest episode, tensions between the executive branch and the press have escalated. The Times stood by its report. A spokesperson said the reporting was accurate, based on first-hand data, and affirmed that 'name-calling and personal insults don't change that'.

Journalists' organisations condemned the personal assault, warning that targeting female reporters with derogatory language undermines press freedom and fosters a climate of intimidation.

A relevant backdrop is the history of similar confrontations between Trump and major news organisations, including his failed multi-billion-dollar lawsuit against the Times, which ended in defeat. Many critics interpret his aggressive posture not as isolated outbursts but as part of a broader strategy to delegitimise critical media coverage.

Meanwhile, the substance of the original Times article remains salient. Whether or not one accepts the implication of decline, the reduction in official appearances and visible moments of fatigue raises valid questions about the physical demands of high office.

As the oldest person ever to hold the US presidency, Trump's health and stamina are not private concerns. They are matters of national consequence. If the public is to make informed evaluations of his capacity to carry out the burdens of the presidency, transparency is essential.