First Lady Melania Trump deserves to grace the cover of every magazine, according to her supporters. Melania's fans rallied to support her months after a report claimed Vanity Fair staffers protested over her proposed cover for the magazine.

Melania Trump's Vanity Fair Cover Issue Resurfaces on Thanksgiving

One X user, @SaveAmericaNew, shared a previous report about Vanity Fair employees allegedly erupting in fury over the proposal featuring the first lady on the cover. The X user asked others what they could say about the matter.

Several slammed the magazine for the alleged snub. One said they would never buy Vanity Fair again if they give Melania an 'ounce of grief' because she's 'a woman of dignity and refinement.'

According to @Rose1470391C, the hate towards Melania is unfounded. For her, the FLOTUS deserves respect and a space on the magazine cover because she is 'a good role model for all young women.'

Another believed that Melania deserved the cover for her style because she's the only fashion icon to grace the White House after Jackie Kennedy. Some speculate that leftists are against her and blame politics for why she has not been featured in the magazine.

'What does her politics have to do with her style,' @vanessadenha asked. 'You can admire her style and not agree with her politics.'

A different Melania supporter called the report 'hateful and disrespectful.' Unlike the Vanity Fair employees who wanted to close their doors on Melania, the X user said, the US first lady 'deserves to be on the cover of a hundred magazines' because she is a 'very gracious and kind classy lady.' Another suggested that she should be featured at least 'every three months.'

Why Did the Vanity Fair Employees Protest On Melania's Possible Cover

Vanity Fair's global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, reportedly considered putting Melania Trump on the magazine's cover. He wanted to feature President Donald Trump's wife to make an impression after he was appointed to the role in June.

However, his proposal allegedly raised eyebrows among the Vanity Fair employees. One unnamed editor who spoke to The Daily Mail back in August was confident that if they walked out over the issue, half of their staff would join them.

'If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it,' the unnamed staffer said.

'We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we're just not going to do it. We're going to stand for what's right,' they added.

However, a fashion source claimed that Vanity Fair reached out to Melania in July, and the latter just 'laughed' and rejected the offer. The insider claimed that she has no time for a photoshoot and that her duties as first lady are her top priority.

'These people don't deserve her anyway,' a source told Page Six.

Melania Trump Called 'America's Most Beautiful First Lady'

Amid the various speculations about Melania Trump's Vanity Fair cover, many don't care because, for them, whether she gets the cover or not, she's 'America's most beautiful First Lady ever.'

Anyone else think Melania Trump is Americas most beautiful First Lady EVER ? pic.twitter.com/8oLQAbUmwP — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 25, 2025

Several agreed with one saying, they couldn't decide which between Jackie Kennedy and Melania is on top, but the current FLOTUS is 'absolutely beautiful and classy.'

Another also gave Melania a thumbs-up, saying she possesses a 'timeless elegance and grace.'

