A senior intelligence official has claimed that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan national accused of gunning down two National Guard service members in Washington, was 'not vetted' before being allowed into the United States. Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said the Biden administration's handling of the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan led to dangerous lapses in screening.

Kent's remarks came after Lakanwal, 29, was identified as the suspect in the shooting near the White House. The attack left Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom dead and another soldier injured. Surveillance footage showed the suspect allegedly lying in wait before opening fire near Farragut West Metro Station.

Intel Chief's Warning

Kent posted on X that 'during Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, his administration negligently used the vetting standard described above as the standard for being brought directly into the US, foregoing previous vetting standards applied to Special Immigrant Visas and any common sense vetting or concern for Americans'.

He added: 'As a result, over 85k Afghans—including individuals with backgrounds similar to this shooter—were rapidly admitted into our country without the rigorous vetting that has protected us in the past.' Kent concluded: 'This is a deadly combination.'

The official noted that Lakanwal 'was only vetted to serve as a soldier to fight against the Taliban, AQ, & ISIS in Afghanistan, he was NOT vetted for his suitability to come to America and live among us as a neighbour, integrate into our communities, or eventually become an American citizen'.

Trump's Response

President Donald Trump condemned the attack in pre‑taped remarks from Florida, calling it 'an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror'. He added: 'We must now re‑examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden.'

Earlier, Trump wrote on X: 'The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price'.

Operation Allies Welcome

Reports confirmed that Lakanwal entered the US under Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden‑era programme designed to resettle Afghans who had assisted American forces during the war and were vulnerable to Taliban reprisals. He resettled in Bellingham, Washington, and later applied for asylum in December 2024. His request was approved in April 2025, three months after Trump took office. Officials said he had no criminal history before the shooting.

The Shooting

Law enforcement sources stated that Lakanwal was allegedly lying in wait before rounding a corner near Farragut West Metro Station at around 2:15 p.m. He reportedly shot Beckstrom in the chest and then the head before firing at a second guard. A third soldier returned fire and subdued him.

Emergency responders were seen assisting wounded individuals near a shattered bus stop. Beckstrom, a specialist with the West Virginia National Guard, succumbed to her injuries.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are still verifying details about Lakanwal, and the motive remains unclear. The case has intensified scrutiny of the 2021 Afghan resettlement policies and the broader consequences of Biden's withdrawal. For Kent and Trump, the incident underscores what they describe as systemic failures in vetting—failures they argue have now had deadly consequences.