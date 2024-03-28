Trump Teams Up with 'God Bless the USA' Singer Lee Greenwood to Release Patriotic £47 Bibles
Mary Trump frequently criticises her uncle
Mary Trump criticised former U.S. President Donald Trump after he encouraged his supporters to purchase copies of the "God Bless the U.S.A. Bible."
In a video uploaded on Social Truth, Trump urged his supporters to purchase the latest edition of the Bible published by Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood. It is worth noting that Greenwood's song "God Bless the U.S.A." is widely used at Trump's political rallies.
"All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many," Trump said in a video on Truth Social. "Let's Make America Pray Again," he added, promoting the Bible, which has a steep price tag of $59.99 or £47.49 (excluding shipping and other fees).
Further noting that the Bible is his favourite book, Trump stated, "Christianity and religion are the biggest things missing" from the U.S. This statement seemed to imply that Americans' rights and liberties are under assault.
Taking to Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X, Mary Trump responded to his video statement saying that he has "never prayed". She added, "If that were a real bible, it would burst into a ball of flame." It is worth noting that Mary has frequently criticised her uncle.
According to data shared by Mark Manson, the ubiquitous Christian holy text is the bestselling book of all time. Interestingly, churches typically distribute it for free. Moreover, the Bible is readily available for reading on various websites, apps, hotel rooms, and other locations.
The Trump-Greenwood Bible is a King James translation. According to its website, the easy-to-read book adopts a slim design and has a large print, making it perfect for attending church, bible study, work, travel, etc. This Bible also features a copy of:
- Handwritten chorus to "God Bless The U.S.A." by Lee Greenwood
- The U.S. Constitution
- The Bill of Rights
- The Declaration of Independence
- The Pledge of Allegiance
Although it is currently in stock, the website requests buyers to allow 4-6 weeks for delivery due to "high order volume." According to the website, one of the most notable features of this Bible is that it is the only Bible endorsed by President Trump and Lee Greenwood.
Also, the God Bless The U.S.A. Bible includes the words of Jesus in red. The publisher has also ensured that each Bible has a presentation page and gold ribbon marker, making it a perfect gift for family members, friends, special occasions, and much more.
Trump's partnership with Greenwood comes as he encounters financial difficulties amid the presidential campaign and his ongoing legal battles.
Ron Filipkowski criticises Trump's knowledge of the Bible
After Trump's Bible venture was announced, a video montage featuring the former president discussing the holy book started circulating online. In the footage, Trump appears to provide vague responses when questioned about his favourite chapters.
Ex-federal prosecutor and a staunch critic of Trump, Ron Filipkowski, posted a video on X, stating that it highlights the "vast and extensive knowledge of the Bible." The video showcases Trump's 2016 speech at Liberty University, during which he incorrectly referred to a book of the Bible as "Two Corinthians" instead of Second Corinthians.
The viral clip gives us a glimpse into a segment from a 2015 interview where the G.O.P. leader was asked about his favourite Bible scripture. Trump smartly avoided answering the question, stating, "I wouldn't want to get into it because, to me, that's very personal."
Unsurprisingly, individuals like film director Michael Moore still believe Trump to be an evil genius.
