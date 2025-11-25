President Donald Trump pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys, Waddle and Gobble, in the Rose Garden, but the annual light‑hearted tradition quickly became a political spectacle. While the birds were spared from the dinner table, Trump used the occasion to criticise rivals and revisit partisan disputes.

Ceremony With a Twist

The two turkeys, named by the public online, were presented at the White House after spending the night at the Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington. Gobble appeared at the ceremony, while Waddle was absent, prompting Trump to quip: 'Waddle, by the way, is missing in action, but that's OK, we can pretend Waddle is here.'

Both birds were formally pardoned, continuing a tradition that dates back to George HW Bush's administration in 1989, though earlier presidents such as John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan had also spared turkeys. The National Turkey Federation provided the birds, which will return to North Carolina to live under the care of the Prestage Department of Poultry Science at North Carolina State University.

Biden's 'Invalid Pardons'

Trump used the ceremony to revisit last year's pardons under President Joe Biden. He claimed that Biden had signed pardons for turkeys Peach and Blossom using an autopen, rendering them 'invalid'. Trump told the crowd: 'The turkeys known as Peach and Blossom last year have been located, and they were on their way to be processed, in other words, to be killed, but I stopped that journey and I am officially pardoning them.'

The remarks turned the festive event into a partisan jab, with Trump positioning himself as the saviour of birds supposedly left unprotected by his predecessor.

Pelosi and Schumer Mocked

The president also took aim at Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. He joked that he had considered naming the turkeys after them but decided against it, saying: 'When I first saw their pictures, I thought we should send them, well I shouldn't say this–I was going to call them Chuck and Nancy, but then I realised I wouldn't be pardoning them, I would never pardon those two people.'

The comments drew laughter from supporters but underscored how Trump often uses ceremonial occasions to criticise political opponents.

PARDON DAY 🦃🇺🇸



Gobble, you are officially free! pic.twitter.com/EW0BGvEtBd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2025

Tradition Meets Politics

The turkey pardon has long been a moment of levity in Washington, with presidents using the event to showcase humour and family‑friendly imagery. Trump, however, blended the tradition with partisan messaging, touting his administration's achievements, including the passage of what he described as 'one, big beautiful bill', efforts to improve safety in cities, and attempts to mitigate international conflicts.

While the ceremony maintained its festive trappings, the political undertones were unmistakable. The absence of Waddle, the jokes about rivals, and the claims about Biden's pardons ensured that the event was more than a simple holiday ritual.

As the turkeys return to North Carolina to live out their days, the ceremony will be remembered less for the birds themselves and more for the political theatre surrounding them. Trump's remarks reinforced his tendency to turn even light‑hearted traditions into platforms for partisan commentary, ensuring that the annual turkey pardon remains both a cultural spectacle and a political stage.