US President Donald Trump and his family's Trump Media & Technology Group have seen a massive hit to its stock price as the crypto market declines, taking out over £4.6 billion ($5 billion) from the family's wealth.

The stock, trading under the ticker DJT, dropped to £10.30 ($10.32) on Tuesday. This is an all-time low level not seen since autumn 2021.

Currently, Trump enjoys his indirect 115 million shares in the social media and cryptocurrency company. But as cryptocurrencies continue to slide, investors and analysts are questioning the resilience of a company built around social media and digital assets.

Crypto is Freefalling, and so is Trump Media

While it's not Trump Media itself dropping to an all-time low, the dramatic decline is tied to losses in the cryptocurrency market, plus regulatory scrutiny of his administration.

Trump Media's own exposure intensified the slump after the company revealed in August that it had purchased £1.84 billion ($2 billion) in Bitcoin. The prices of the leading digital asset briefly fell below $90,000 (£82,500), erasing much of the gains made earlier in the year.

Analysts also attribute the retreat to fading hopes of a forthcoming interest-rate cut, which had previously buoyed investor confidence.

The family's holdings peaked at nearly £5.96 billion ($6.5 billion) in May 2024 during the US elections, but have now diminished by more than £4.86 billion ($5.3 billion), according to Barron's data shared by NY Post.

Trump's Stock History: How Volatile Is It?

Trump Media entered the US President's portfolio after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook, following the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

Its social media platform, Truth Social, became part of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). The platform, then, merged with a blank-check firm called Digital World Acquisition Corp. in 2021. With this, Trump made sure his comeback would make him money while keeping his opinions unfiltered in Truth Social. A win-win for his back-to-back ban from Twitter and Facebook at the time.

Trump Media had seen success after success since then, with shares surging to nearly £92 ($100) in 2022.

However, excitement quickly cooled as financial volatility and scepticism over the company's long-term prospects surfaced. True to analysis, the stock has now fallen nearly 70% year-to-date, with over a third of that loss occurring in the last month alone.

Recently, DJT was down about 1% at £10.15 ($10.76), eliciting a warning from investors to exercise 'caution' over buying DJT stocks.

Trump's Crypto Strategy Will Still Keep Him Rich

The plunge has been severe, but Trump's personal ventures in cryptocurrency remain lucrative.

The Trump Organization, managed by his children, reportedly generated more than £736 million ($800 million) from digital asset sales in the first half of 2025.

While there have been concerns about conflicts of interest, the White House insists there is no overlap between Trump's government role and family investments. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, 'Neither the President nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest', defending the family's continued crypto activity.

Since his return to the White House in 2024, Trump has actively positioned the US as a 'crypto capital'.

He went on to sign the GENIUS Act over the summer to establish guardrails and consumer protections aimed at boosting confidence in digital currencies. The administration has also directed the Treasury Department not to sell seized tokens and explored ways for the US to acquire more digital assets.