The parents of 19-year-old Harry Dunn met United States President Donald Trump to request the return of Anne Sacoolas to the United Kingdom. Trump informed Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles that Sacoolas was in the next room during their meeting. The distraught parents of the dead teen refused to meet their son's killer. The US has refused to force Sacoolas to return to the UK to face charges for running over Dunn while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Dunn was on his motorbike outside the Royal Air Force base in Northamptonshire. Sacoolas, the wife of a Central Intelligence Agency agent, collided with Dunn while she was driving down the wrong side of the road.

Trump earlier drew criticism for stating that such accidents happen when Americans are forced to drive on the other side of the road in the UK. Trump also confessed that even he had driven on the wrong side during one of his visits to the country.

As a last-ditch effort, Dunn and Charles flew to Washington D.C. to meet Trump. The president met the couple in the White House for fifteen minutes. During the meeting, Charles implored Trump to help the family get justice for their son's death. Charles even asked Trump what he would have done had his son been in Harry's place.

After the meeting, Dunn and Charles said that the president was welcoming and that he would look at the case from a different angle.

While Dunn and Charles came out with a sense of hope from the meeting, Mark Stephens, their lawyer, was not very pleased. Stephens told Sky News that the whole meeting was set up in a way to bring about a forced happy ending. Stephens speculated that after the meeting, Trump wanted to curate a meeting between Harry's parents and Sacoolas to finally announce to the press that the family had received closure.

However, Dunn and Charles have stuck to their demand of meeting Sacoolas on their own terms in the UK, where she should face the justice system.

The Northamptonshire Police have started building a case against Sacoolas. The Foreign Office announced that Sacoolas no longer had diplomatic immunity since she fled the country. Even if she does not return to the UK on her own, detectives have started gathering evidence to help Harry's parents file a case against Sacoolas.