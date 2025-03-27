A growing list of European nations are cautioning their citizens to think twice before travelling to the United States, following former President Donald Trump's controversial executive order that eliminates recognition of non-binary genders on official documents. The policy, which mandates that American passports can only list 'male' or 'female' as gender options, has triggered an international backlash — particularly from countries where an 'X' gender marker is legally recognised.

According to NPR, Trump signed the decree in January under the title 'Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government'. The move not only revoked the former policy that allowed gender 'X' on US passports but also established a blanket rule across all federal agencies, asserting there are only two sexes: male and female.

In response, countries including Germany, Finland, Denmark, the UK, France, and Canada have all updated their official travel advisories. The updates particularly warn transgender, intersex, and non-binary citizens with an 'X' marker on their passport to seek clarification from US embassies before attempting entry into the country.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office now advises British citizens to ensure full compliance with U.S. entry and visa requirements, warning that even unintentional violations could result in detention or deportation.

Differing Approaches Across Europe

The French foreign ministry has gone so far as to instruct travellers to use their gender assigned at birth when applying for US visas or completing Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) forms. Denmark has issued an even sterner warning, explicitly stating that transgender individuals whose gender does not align with their assigned sex at birth may be refused entry or returned upon arrival.

Finland's revised guidance echoes these concerns. The country's federal travel portal states: 'If the applicant's current sex on their passport is different from their sex confirmed at birth, US authorities may refuse entry.'

Germany's Federal Foreign Office has also issued alerts, highlighting the risk of border officials denying entry to German nationals carrying passports with an 'X' marker. The site advises travellers to declare either 'male' or 'female' on US immigration forms and seek advice from US embassies in advance.

Why the Shift?

The catalyst for this diplomatic tension is Trump's executive order, which not only revoked gender-neutral documentation but also urged the Department of Homeland Security to enforce binary gender rules across all federal services — from healthcare to military ID systems. Under the new rules, 'X' is no longer accepted, and those unable or unwilling to use 'male' or 'female' designations may encounter bureaucratic obstacles or legal consequences.

President Joe Biden's administration had previously introduced the gender 'X' option during his tenure, with the State Department being the first to implement the change. However, under Trump's second term, the policy was swiftly dismantled by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The US State Department has since released a statement saying: 'The policy of the United States is that an individual's sex is not changeable.'

Consequences for Travellers

Because discretion at US borders ultimately lies with customs officers, travellers with non-binary identification face an unpredictable and potentially humiliating experience. Border agents may question their documentation, request additional proof of identity, or deny entry outright.

The German government warns that such experiences could involve immediate deportation, especially if an individual's gender marker does not align with their appearance or documents. To minimise the risk, German nationals are being encouraged to amend their gender to match their assigned sex at birth when applying for a visa or ESTA.

What Does This Mean Moving Forward?

Trump's decree is expected to remain in force throughout the duration of his presidency and may endure beyond 2028. As allies struggle to predict how the US will handle international visitors with non-conforming gender markers, many have opted to play it safe by issuing widespread alerts.

In the meantime, non-binary and transgender travellers are left navigating a landscape of legal uncertainty, privacy concerns, and increased risk of discrimination — both at the border and within the country itself.

While the full implications of this sweeping policy remain to be seen, one thing is clear: for those who don't fit neatly into the binary, visiting the United States has become significantly more complicated.