"Truth Seekers" cast members Nick Frost and Simon Pegg expressed their hope for more seasons of the Amazon show in a recent interview about a possible season 2 release.

The show premiered on Friday, Oct. 30, but Amazon Prime Video has yet to renew the horror-comedy series after its eight-episode season 1 run. But if the cast members were given their way, they would love to have multiple seasons of the show.

"I'm thinking at least three seasons," Pegg said in an interview with RadioTimes.com on the "Truth Seekers" set.

"We have a multi-season arc. We have this idea of how they progress and who [the characters] become," he added.

Pegg and his co-star Frost are reportedly eager to return for a season 2 or more. The "Shaun of the Dead" English star said that he likes "the idea of limited seasons." He is not privy to Amazon's plans for the series but admitted that it would be great to have "a nice little one-two-three punch."

"...Because nowadays you get things that go on for 10 years and then they run out of steam or they get cancelled. Now we're in the era of something being one season or two seasons, there aren't really any rules any more...We'll see how it goes!" he explained.

Fans may see a 2022 release date if Amazon gives the green light for season 2. Pegg and Frost are likely to reprise their respective roles as Dave and Gus. Simon Kayo and Susan Wokoma may also return as Elton and Helen, respectively. Other cast members include Emma D' Arcy as Astrid, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Julian Barratt as Dr. Peter Toynbee, and Rosalie Craig as Emily.

"Truth Seekers" follows Gus, a broadband installation guy who works for Dave and moonlights as a paranormal investigator. He partners up with Elton in their search for anything supernatural. They go inside creepy and haunted places and soon find themselves confronted with multiple spectral encounters that required more help from Gus' father-in-law Richard and Elton's sister Helen. They also befriend the mysterious Astrid on their quest to capture spectral phenomena.

Pegg and Frost are the brains behind "Truth Seekers." They wrote the story based on their own "various pseudo-scientific expeditions to abbeys or woods" in search of scary stuff although they never had any supernatural encounters.