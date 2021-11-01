Two toddlers were found dead in the backyard pool of a Florida home shortly after their grandmother reported them missing, authorities said.

Investigators responded to a missing persons report at a residence in the Belle Glade neighborhood on Wednesday. Palm Beach County deputies said they found the bodies of two siblings, aged 2 and 3, floating in a pool in the backyard of a neighbor's residence.

The fatal drowning occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Northeast Second Street, WPTV reported.

The two toddlers were being watched by the grandmother when they wandered out of the house she regularly cleans. The grandmother told the detectives that the children had been playing in a screened-in patio.

At some point, she noticed the two toddlers were no longer on the patio and began searching for them, the cops said. She searched the area for about 30 minutes unsuccessful and finally called the Sheriff's office. As deputies carried out a ground search, an aviation unit from the Sheriff's office spotted the children in the neighbor's pool, according to WPBF.

"I got a call, 'The two boys, we don't know where they are at,' and the police started looking. They had the helicopter," the toddlers' great uncle, Leonard Williams said to WPTV.

"They came from down there, one street over, and I guess they wanted the pool," he added.

The children were immediately removed from the pool. First responders at the scene performed CPR but to no avail. They were then rushed to Lakeside Medical Center, where both of them were pronounced dead upon arrival.

"They ain't coming back, so my little two great-nephews ain't got a chance to see the age of 10," Williams said to WPBF. "They are gone now."

Police did not immediately identify the children. The incident is still being investigated and is in preliminary stages, said the Sheriff's office.

"They were pretty good kids," Williams said to the outlet. "They were 2 and 3, what can you expect out of 2 or 3 years old?"

No criminal charges were reported.