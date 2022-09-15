In sharp contrast to the tributes that are pouring in from around the world, fans of Scottish side Celtic Football Club unfurled an offensive banner against the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

UEFA Champions League broadcaster BT Sport was forced to apologise after their cameras accidentally panned through the crowd to show the banners to their viewers. The incident occurred during Celtic's Champions League group stage 1-1 draw with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, which was played in Warsaw, Poland.

One banner read "F*ck the crown," while another said "Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan," referring to the man who successfully intruded into Her Majesty's bedroom in Buckingham Palace in 1982.

The Queen passed away at Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96, and numerous events were either cancelled or rescheduled in the aftermath. Other events pushed through with various tributes and moments of silence observed as a sign of respect. Premier League and EFL matches were cancelled last weekend, but European competitions went ahead with minimal disturbance except for a few delays.

However, some Celtic fans were having none of it, even going as far as to create such offensive banners. It came to the shock and horror of other fans of the club, especially those who support the royal family.

I've been a Celtic fan for over 50 yrs but I really can't understand how the club has attracted these idiots to our support. These vile banners were disgraceful. Uefa now will hammer the club and once again our reputation will be dragged through the mud by the actions of morons. — 3rdFrame (@The3rdFrame) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the atmosphere was completely different back in Scotland as the Glasgow Rangers decided to go beyond a minute of silence to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. They played the national anthem ahead of their rescheduled match against Napoli at Ibrox even though they were one of the clubs that had been inconvenienced.

The day before, Bayern Munich fans also displayed a banner during their Champions League match against Barcelona. The banner said: "Last minute match delays and bans because of a Royal's death!? Respect fans!"

English clubs will be wearing black armbands during their matches in European competitions this week, and tributes will continue this weekend when the Premier League resumes. However, some London based clubs will continue to experience cancellations as the city's security personnel are redirected towards keeping things organised at Her Majesty's lying-in-state and upcoming funeral.