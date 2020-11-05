Chelsea defeated Rennes 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League Group E encounter on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. In the process, the Blues maintained their unbeaten run in this season's Champions League to continue their smooth progress towards the tournament's knockout stage.

Frank Lampard's men had opened their Champions League campaign with a draw at home against Sevilla. Last week, they registered their first victory against Krasnodar away from home. On Wednesday, the Premier League side didn't hesitate to take full advantage of an injury-hit Ligue 1 side who were reduced to 10 men five minutes before half-time.

Timo Werner scored twice for his side, both times from the spot to give Chelsea a comfortable advantage within the first half. The Blues were offered the first penalty in the 10th minute after Werner was fouled by Dalbert Henrique.

Then, in the 40th minute, Dalbert was once again found guilty, this time for handball. Consequently, he was sent off the field and the hosts were offered the second penalty of the night. Five minutes into the second half, Tammy Abraham scored the third for his side from a superb pass initiated by Reece James.

There has been a slight controversy on whether Dalbert really deserved to be sent off since he had blocked a shot from Abraham and the ball accidentally deflected onto his raised arm. German referee Felix Zwayer visited the pitchside monitor and was convinced that the hosts deserved a penalty.

In fact, even Chelsea manager Lampard wasn't convinced with the handball decision. After the game, according to BBC, he said, "That rule has been adjusted in the Premier League for common sense. I thought it probably goes along with the Champions League rules that it gets given today. I'm not completely happy with the rule, and if I was the manager of Rennes today I wouldn't be happy with it either. I'm not mad on the rule but it is what it is."

Chelsea was playing without Kai Havertz as he tested positive for COVID-19. Despite that, the Blues were in total control.

As it stands, Chelsea is leading their group with seven points from three games after winning two of those and drawing one. La Liga side Sevilla is level with the Blues in terms of the matches played and points earned, but are on the second spot based on their inferior goal difference as compared to Chelsea.