Bayern Munich proves once more that they are the team to beat after thundering to their 12th straight win in the UEFA Champions League. They defeated Atletico Madrid in convincing fashion 4-0 in their opening group stage match on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick and his boys were inspired as they returned to Champions League competition just 59 days after lifting the trophy in Lisbon. This time, the casualty of their rampage was Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Winger Kingsley Coman scored a brace and reminded everyone about his match-winning goal in last season's final against Paris St-Germain. Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso contributed the two other goals to complete Bayern Munich's haul for the evening.

Diego Simeone's side was silenced by the defending champions who have shown every intention of retaining their title. They made 16 shots on target, with a quarter of those finding the back of the net. According to the BBC, the Germans will be seeking to win back-to-back Champions League titles. This feat was previously achieved only by Real Madrid, AC Milan and Nottingham Forest.

Atletico had some bright moments, including a goal that was disallowed for offside. Otherwise, there was no doubt that it was the Bayern Munich show.

Bayern started their campaign in menacing form, and are on track to try to beat their own 43 goal record which they set last season. Elsewhere in the Champions League, 13-time title winners Real Madrid were stunned by Shakhtar Donetsk. The Spanish giants lost 2-3 at home last night. The La Liga champions will be disappointed to lose their opening match of the competition after hoping to come back strong this season following a mediocre 2019-20 campaign.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona, who were thrashed 2-8 by Bayern last season, also started their campaign in good form. They defeated Ferencvaros 5-1 on Tuesday. Last year's runners-up, PSG, lost 1-2 to Manchester United.