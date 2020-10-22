Premier League sides Manchester City and Liverpool FC started their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign with victories. While Man City came from behind to beat Porto 3-1, Liverpool was helped by Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico's own goal. The Reds won the game 1-0.

The Portuguese champions took an early lead at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, thanks to Luis Diaz' strike in the 14th minute. However, City's Sergio Aguero quickly levelled the score from the spot in the 20th minute. Later, Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres scored second-half goals to secure a win for the Manchester side.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp's injury-hit side had to play without defender Virgil van Dijk. The Premier League title defenders were heavily tested by Ajax. However, luck was on the Reds' side as they managed to finish the match with a clean sheet. This was the first time since 1984-85 that the Reds came to the Champions League as English champions. Liverpool and Ajax are joined in Group D by Atalanta and Midtjylland.

In the 35th minute, Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico mistakenly shot Sadio Mane's cross into his own net. This very moment proved fatal in the end for the hosts. Tagliafico's own goal happened moments after Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian denied Quincy Promes' close-range hit.

Everyone was concerned about Liverpool's defence in the absence of Van Dijk. Brazilian midfielder Fabinho played in defence alongside Joe Gomez. Last month, Fabinho started at centre-back against Chelsea, in a game that the Reds eventually won. Adrian wore the gloves in the absence of regular goalkeeper Alisson.

There were some nervous moments early into the match for Liverpool in Amsterdam. Gomez and Adrian's mix-up nearly cost the visitors a goal. There was a gap in communication between the Liverpool defenders. Klopp was seen to be reacting frantically on the sideline, as he waved his arms and shouted at players, demanding more communication and urgency.

According to BBC, Klopp said, "It was good enough to win the game. That's what you need. I think both teams could play better football. At moments it was wild. The pitch was deep and muddy. Three days ago it looked completely different and in training yesterday it looked different. But we did not take our chances which was a shame. Ajax had a big one which hit the post. When you're 1-0 up, these things can happen. But overall I'm happy with the game. It was not sunshine football but we wanted three points and we got it."

Back in Manchester, Pep Guardiola's side wasn't anywhere near their best. In fact, they were sloppy on numerous occasions and gave away ball possession in dangerous positions multiple times without a fight. However, the 49-year old Spaniard will be relieved by his team's improvements during the second half of the game.